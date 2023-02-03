What will GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes do next? The pair have been let go from the ABC show - so what is next for them?

GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are no longer presenting the breakfast show after being let go by ABC after it was revealed that the pair were having an affair.

Speaking in late January, two months after the pair were discovered to be seeing each other, a spokesperson for ABC said: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

While the couple has yet to speak publicly about the situation, they have been photographed spending time together on several occasions - so what does their exit from GMA3 mean for their careers and what will they do next in the immediate future? Here’s what we know…

Amy and T.J. have been snapped together in recent months

With GMA3 being the pair’s main presenting role, there are no upcoming projects for either of them, meaning that they may take an extended break while focusing on their relationship. Following the news of their exit from ABC News, the pair were spotted smiling in each other’s company in Los Angeles.

T.J. will also be facing divorce proceedings from his wife Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage after filing for divorce in late December. In a statement, his ex-wife’s attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told People: "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible." Although Amy and her estranged husband Andrew Schue are yet to begin divorce proceedings, this could also feasibly be something she will also be arranging in 2023.

According to a source for People, the couple wants to wait for the "dust to settle" before looking at what is next for their careers. The pair will also likely be spending time with their respective children. T.J. has three children, daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his first wife Amy Person, and one daughter, Sabine, with his second wife, Marilee.

The pair have left GMA3

Meanwhile, Amy shares two daughters - Amy and Analise - from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh. Both Amy and Analise haven’t spoken publicly about the split, but shared snaps of themselves looking carefree and happy following news of their mom’s exit from GMA3, with Annalise posting snapshots of herself hugging a friend while Ava shared an image of New York City.

