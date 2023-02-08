Who is Kevin McCloud's new wife Jenny Jones? The pair tied the knot last year

Kevin McCloud has become a household name thanks to Channel 4's hit architectural show, Grand Designs, which he has fronted for almost 24 years.

While the star is certainly a familiar face to many, how much do you know about his personal life? Find out all we know about his wife Jenny Jones here…

Who is Kevin McCloud's wife Jenny Jones?

Kevin likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight and has even spoken about the importance of maintaining "a bit of mystique", so it's hardly surprising that not much is known about his new wife Jenny Jones.

Jenny is a businesswoman and the couple are thought to have become romantically involved in 2021. Rumours of their relationship emerged when the two of them were spotted out on a romantic stroll and visiting some shops in Somerset, near where Kevin lives.

It was reported that the pair had secretly tied the knot in November last year, before enjoying a honeymoon together.

The 63-year-old's marriage to Jenny came almost five years after he split from his ex-wife of 23 years, Suzanna McCloud.

The couple met when the designer was in his thirties and they went on to marry in 1996, just a few years before he landed his big break on Grand Designs.

Kevin and Suzanna share two children, Milo and Elsie, while Kevin also has two older children named Hugo and Grace from a previous relationship.

While Kevin has not publicly spoken about the reason for his split from his ex-wife, it was reported in December 2019 that the Bedfordshire-born presenter had walked out of their family home.

His representative issued a statement to the press at the time, saying: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."

