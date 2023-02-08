Kelly Ripa shares beautiful baby photo as she celebrates special day The Live with Kelly and Ryan host can't help but dote

Kelly Ripa has had quite a bit of baby news to wrap her head around over the past couple days, although all her attention at this point is on one in particular.

The TV star took to social media to share an adorable birthday tribute to baby Sebastian, the one-year-old son of her friends Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani.

Kelly shared a special birthday tribute to Sebastian

The photograph she posted saw her cuddle up to him as a newborn, and it was definitely too pure for words.

She kept her caption simple, wishing him a happy birthday in French with her love, also joking that it had been "a fast year."

David Muir responded with a heart emoji while actress Faith Ford commented: "So precious! Happy Birthday Sebastian!" and a fan wrote: "He is beautiful and you look like you're in heaven. Holding a baby is one of my greatest joys too."

Benjamin replied saying: "Sure was a fast year! Love you and thank you for the beautiful gift." The Hope and Faith actress is herself a mom to three, all of whom lead their own quite different lives, which you can see in the video below:

Kelly received some joyous news on the previous day's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, however, when she and co-host Ryan Seacrest got to be part of the baby joy for one of their friends, Maria Menounos.

Maria appeared on the show to reveal the exciting news, announcing it when she was explaining that she and her husband Keven Undergaro had moved up an upcoming trip to Greece because of the imminent birth of their baby.

"Oh my god!!" Kelly promptly exclaimed upon hearing the news, clapping and looking over to Keven who was sitting in the audience.

The Live hosts celebrated Maria Menounos' baby news on the show

The expectant mom continued: "I'm glad to share it here first because you guys are my family, you guys have been on the journey, and I'm so grateful," tearing up at the end. The star has been a frequent guest host and featured guest on the show.

