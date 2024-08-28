The Rookie's Nathan Fillion delights fans with career update

The Rookie's Nathan Fillion has made an exciting announcement. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor posted an official headshot. "Question- Will I be at DRAGON CON in ATLANTA, GA on AUG 30-SEP 1? Answer- Yes. Yes, I will. Another question- Will YOU?" he teased in the caption.

Sending fans into meltdown, several raced to the comments. "See you there Captain," wrote one. "This post is the only thing that has ever made me want to go to Dragon Con," noted a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Yes, and I'm only coming to meet you!"

Nathan, 53, is busier than ever this year. In recent weeks, the A-lister has been promoting his new Indie film, Skincare. Marking his second collaboration with Elizabeth Banks, the duo shared a joint Instagram post on August 20. The caption read: "18 years later…Have you seen the #Slither reunion #SkincareMovie yet??"

Nathan and Elizabeth, 50, initially met on the set of James Gunn's horror flick, Slither, in 2006, but they're latest project couldn't be more different. Loosely based on the true story of Dawn DaLuise – a celebrity facialist who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot against a rival – the movie is currently available to watch in US theatres.

"A celebrity aesthetician in Hollywood becomes convinced a rival is out to sabotage her business and destroy her life," teases the logline. Elizabeth leads the cast as Hope Goldman, while Nathan portrays a charismatic talk show host. Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Medalion Rahimi also star.

One of many projects that Nathan has been working on, Skincare's premiere follows his busy filming schedule for The Rookie's seventh season, which is slated for release in January 2025.

Back as fan favorite John Nolan, the police procedural will return with 18 episodes, and two new cast members. Joining Nathan and co will be Shameless alum Deric Augustine and Broadway star, Patrick Keleher.

Missing from season seven however will be Tru Valentino, aka Aaron Thorsen. Confirming his exit from the ABC drama, he told fans that he will "always cherish" his time on The Rookie and added that he "couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store".

© Getty Tru Valentino has departed the series

"It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons," he continued before hinting at a possible guest appearance. "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"