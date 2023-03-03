What time will the coronation start? And how can we watch in the UK & US King Charles III will be crowned sovereign on 6 May in Westminster Abbey

A milestone moment in British history, on 6 May 2023, King Charles III will be crowned sovereign. In a ceremony rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the Archbishop of Canterbury is set to preside over the service, which is expected to be broadcast live on television.

Following the service, the coronation weekend will also include a special concert that will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle on 7 May. Excited to tune in? We've got all the details on how, where, and when you can watch King Charles' upcoming coronation. Plus, click the video below to find out what will happen during the ceremony…

WATCH: What will happen at the King's coronation?

Loading the player...

What time will the coronation start?

While an exact time has not yet been given, it has been announced that the coronation will take place on the morning of Saturday 6 May. As royal fans will know, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation began at 11:15am on 2 June 1953 – perhaps Charles' ceremony will follow suit.

MORE: King Charles III coronation memorabilia: From mugs to tea towels, ornaments & more

READ: King Charles III's coronation: what is the schedule of the day?

How can I watch the coronation in the UK?

Enabling UK viewers to watch the coronation for free, the BBC has confirmed that it will suspend the licence fee as a one-off for the entirety of the coronation weekend. Typically, the BBC charges a flat fee of £159 a year, or £53.50 for black and white TV sets.

The BBC has confirmed that it will suspend the licence fee so UK viewers can watch the coronation for free

Explaining that the milestone event is a matter of "national importance," the broadcaster will allow viewers across the country to tune into the live coronation ceremony and the following coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

How can I watch the coronation in the US?

Although details of how to watch the coronation in the US have not yet been confirmed, typically ABC News and SkyNews have broadcast other major royal events, including the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, so it's likely that this could happen for the coronation.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.