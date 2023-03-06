Richard Madeley reveals 'freak accident' that forced him off GMB as he denies sacking report The presenter returned to the show on Monday

Richard Madeley has hit back at a report that he "got the sack" from Good Morning Britain following his absence from the ITV programme.

The presenter, who received a warm welcome back from his co-star Susanna Reid, explained that he had been missing from the show after being involved in a "freak accident". See what the star said in the video below.

WATCH: Richard Madeley denies he was sacked from GMB as he reveals 'freak accident'

After Susanna remarked that Richard had made a "full recovery", he detailed the incident, explaining that he was "crouching down on a slope" beside his open car door and was "fiddling around with something at the bottom of the car" when the heavy door shut on him.

"It just hit me on the chin and I really bit my tongue, to the extent that I needed an op. I had to have some stitches in it."

He went on to deny reports that he had been sacked from the morning show, telling viewers: "I didn't actually get the sack, as one magazine reported."

Richard denied a report that he 'got the sack' from GMB

Reacting to Richard's description of the accident, Susanna said: "That's horrible!"

Susanna also marked Richard's return to the show with a post on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the pair presenting the programme together, she wrote in the caption: "HE'S BACK! Tomorrow @richardmadeleyofficial returns to @gmb," alongside an emoji showing hands raised in the air.

The 66-year-old was replaced by Ed Balls in his absence, who stood in for the broadcaster and hosted alongside Susanna and various other presenters, including Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh, over the past few weeks.

Richard detailed the "freak accident" that led to his absence

Prior to Richard's brief break from the programme, he made headlines after accidentally misgendering Sam Smith. The former This Morning star referred to the Diamonds singer as 'he/him' rather than 'they/them'.

Susanna stepped in and corrected her co-host, telling him: "Remember Sam uses the pronouns, 'they,'" to which Richard corrected himself, saying: "'They', sorry."