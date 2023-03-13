Angela Bassett fans heap support on star after major Oscars 2023 'snub'

Angela Bassett's fans have been heaping their support on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star after she lost out at Sunday evening's Oscars in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The actor was up for the award for her role in the Marvel movie but lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis who won her first-ever Oscar for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. Jamie gave an impassioned speech in which she broke down in tears and thanked her parents. Check out the video below to see her emotional win…

Angela's reaction when Jamie Lee's name was read aloud went viral online, and many took to Twitter to share their reaction, throwing support behind Angela and claiming she had been "robbed."

One person wrote: "The Academy is SO nasty like first y’all ROBBED Chadwick Boseman after his death and then you rob Angela Bassett of her Oscar that she was nominated for in a movie that honors Chadwick?? Every member of The Academy got a permanent spot in hell."

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress

A second agreed, tweeting: "They really robbed Angela Bassett out of another #oscar." A third meanwhile shared the moment Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took to the stage to present and quoted their tribute to Angela: "'Hey Auntie, we love you', they know Angela Bassett got robbed. #Oscars."

Everything Everywhere was the biggest winner of the night taking home seven wins. In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis' Supporting Actress win, the evening saw Ke Huy Quan pick up the gong for Best Supporting Actor, while leading lady Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress.

Angela Bassett at the Oscars

The action movie also won in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. Away from EEAAO, Brendan Fraser was the other major winner after he predictably won the award for Best Actor for his portrayal in The Whale.

You can see the full Oscars 2023 winners list here.

