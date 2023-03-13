Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Best Picture after record-breaking year The night's biggest prize was finally handed out

Everything Everywhere All At Once has won the 2023 Oscar for Best Picture, beating out Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.

Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu were all quick to rush the stage along with directors and writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as "Daniels"), and producer Jonathan Wang.



Loading the player...

"There is no movie without our brilliant and big hearted cast and crew," said Jonathan, quipping: "It is intimidating standing here."

EEAAO is a genre-bending thriller that follows Michelle's middle-aged Evelyn Wang, a dissatisfied laundromat owner who gets swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

Ke stars as her husband Waymond Wang, while Stephanie plays dual roles as their daughter Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki, the Alphaverse version of Joy, who has created an 'everything bagel' black hole that could destroy the entire multiverse.

The celebration came after an evening of joyful wins for the cast and crew, with Best Actress going to Michelle, Best Supporting Actor for Ke, and Jamie nabbing Best Supporting Actress. The film picked up seven awards in total including Best Original Screenplay.

Ke first shot to fame back in 1984, when he was only thirteen years old and starred as Short Round alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, later starring as Data in 1985's The Goonies, both of which had Steven Spielberg behind them. He did not work for almost 30 years before he was offered the role in The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Jamie also won for her work in EEAAO, and the star delivered a moving speech as the auditorium erupted in applause, surrounded by A-listers in their best glitz and glam.

Michelle, 60, was surrounded by her cast and crew after her name was read out and before she made her way to the stage. She was the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to be nominated - and to win - for Best Actress.

In its almost 100-year history less than 20 Asian actors have been nominated at the Academy Awards; 2023 has the highest number of Asian actors ever nominated across the acting categories.

All Quiet on the Western Front swept the below the line categories, picking up five awards, while Brendan Fraser won Best Actor, and Sarah Polley won Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking.

The evening, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was a roaring success - with no incidents - although he referenced the infamous 2022 slap, quipping: "If anyone commits any act of violence, you will be awarded best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, if anything unpredictable or violent happens do what you did last year; nothing. Maybe give the assailant a hug."

Jimmy 'parachuted' onto the Oscars stage in a homage to Top Gun: Maverick, before launching into his opening monologue where he teased Nicole Kidman's movie theatre advert, questioned Seth Rogan about his drug use and celebrated Stephen Spielberg's incredible achievement of being nominated at least once over six decades.

The full list of winners can be read here.