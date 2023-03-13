Lady Gaga's heartwarming Oscars gesture you may have missed The singer was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards

Lady Gaga walked the prestigious champagne carpet at Sunday evening's Oscars but you may have missed her heartwarming gesture.

The singer, who was nominated in the Best Original Song category for her track Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, was walking past some photographers, when she noticed that one had taken a tumble. The singer swooped in after noticing and was quick to help with a gesture. Check out the video below to see the moment unfold…

WATCH: Lady Gaga's sweet gesture at the Oscars

Plenty of fans took to social media to react to the moment. One person wrote: "The Mother Theresa in our music industry. Gaga you always an icon." A second said: "Notice how she didn't even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she's just genuinely sweet and kind," a third added: "Awww that’s a good human right there!"

Lady Gaga looked stunning in a chic black Versace dress at the awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, when she made her surprise appearance after previous reports stated she would not be attending due to her filming schedule.

Lady Gaga walking the carpet at the Oscars

But when it came to her performance, Gaga stripped back the glamour and took to the stage in a T-shirt, jeans, and Converse to perform the ballad.

Gaga faced stiff competition in the Best Original Song category. She, alongside BloodPop was nominated for Hold My Hand alongside Rihanna (Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Diane Warren (Applause from Tell It Like a Woman), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu from RRR). Naatu Naatu ended up reigning champion and taking home the trophy.

Lady Gaga sings Hold My Hand

Fellow nominee Rihanna also wowed the audience with her performance of Lift Me Up. The singer, who performed at last month's Super Bowl, showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning black jumpsuit with diamanté fringe.

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once was the biggest winner of the night taking home seven wins. In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis' Supporting Actress win, the movie saw Ke Huy Quan pick up the gong for Best Supporting Actor, while leading lady Michelle Yeoh won for Best Actress.

The action movie also won the Best Picture and Best Director category. Away from EEAAO, Brendan Fraser was the other major winner after he predictably won the award for Best Actor for his portrayal in The Whale.

