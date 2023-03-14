What happened to Paula Yates’ children and where are they now? Paula Yates had four children before her death aged 40 back in 2000

Viewers have been fascinated by the Channel 4 documentary Paula, which explores the life of TV personality Paula Yates, a writer and the ex-wife of Bob Geldof who was a hugely popular celebrity in the 1980s and 1990s before dying of a heroin overdose in 2000.

While the documentary examines Paula’s rise to fame, it also looks at the breakdown of her relationships - with both Bob Geldof and Michael Hutchence - and her four children, Peaches, Pixie, Fifi and Tiger Lily. So where are the children now?

Peaches Geldof

Peaches tragically passed away back in 2014 aged just 25 from an opioid overdose, including methadone and heroin, but was not considered to be deliberate. Bob released a statement which read: "We are beyond pain. She was the wildest, funniest, cleverest, wittiest and the most bonkers of all of us. We loved her and will cherish her forever."

WATCH: Paula Yates had four children before she died aged 40 in 2000

Loading the player...

Peaches tied the knot with the lead singer of the band S.C.U.M, Thomas Cohen, in 2011, and the pair welcomed two sons, Astala and Phaedra together.

Speaking about her mother’s death when she was aged just 11 back in 2013, Peaches told Elle magazine: "I remember the day my mother died, and it's still hard to talk about it. I just blocked it out. I went to school the next day because my father's mentality was 'keep calm and carry on'.

Peaches died in 2014

"So we all went to school and tried to act as if nothing had happened. But it had happened. I didn't grieve. I didn't cry at her funeral. I couldn't express anything because I was just numb to it all. I didn't start grieving for my mother properly until I was maybe 16."

Pixie Geldof

Pixie, 32, is a former model, musician and activist. She is passionate about marine conservation and was an ambassador for the #PassOnPlastic campaign, and also petitioned to end cosmetic animal testing alongside The Body Shop. She is married to These New Puritans drummer George Barnett, and the pair welcomed a baby daughter in 2021.

Pixie is an activist and former model

Fifi Geldof

Fifi, 39, has kept her life private, has private social media accounts and is not often seen a public events. She is married to a sand sculptor, Andrew Robertson, and her Instagram bio reads: "Enthusiast of dogs, horses, tattoos, offensive humour, makeup and Disney." She has previously been snapped at some outings, including a night out with pals back in 2020, as well as her sister Tiger Lily’s graduation in 2019.

Fifi keeps her life private

Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof

Tiger Lily, 27, is the daughter of the late Michael Hutchence, who died by suicide when she was a baby, with her mother Paula dying when she was just four. She was subsequently adopted by Bob and his partner Jeanne Marine, who raised her. Speaking about Tiger Lily, Bob told the Independent: "I couldn't [have anymore children] I couldn't. I just couldn't do it any more. And then when Tiger came to us, you know… So here was a little sprog. So there was no energy to have another one. I wouldn't want one."

As of 2023, Tiger Lily is living privately in earth, Australia with her musician partner, Nicholas Allbrook.

Tiger Lily with Bunny Kinney

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.