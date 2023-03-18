Jennifer Garner surprises fans with unexpected reunion – wait until you see who it is The A-lister shared the sweet reunion photos on Instagram

Jennifer Garner totally surprised fans after she revealed her sweet reunion with a former co-star. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the A-lister shared several photos from her 13 Going On 30 reunion with actress Judy Greer, and she also gave a shoutout to her love interest from the movie, Mark Ruffalo. Keep scrolling to see the adorable pics, plus click the video below for a closer look at Jennifer's films and fashion moments...

WATCH: Through The Years: Jennifer Garner

Loading the player...

Beaming from ear to ear as they enjoyed a catch-up, Jennifer and Judy couldn't have looked happier. Clearly, in sync, the co-stars were even spotted twinning in gray sweaters! Tagging Mark Ruffalo in the heartwarming post, Jennifer captioned it: "Were your ears burning @markruffalo?"

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's three children feature in unexpected 'family' moment

READ: Jennifer Garner impresses fans with specific detail in scenic kitchen

Jennifer couldn't have looked happier as she caught up with her 13 Going On 30 co-star Judy Greer

One of Jennifer's best-loved roles, it was in 2004 that 13 Going On 30 premiered, with the actress portraying an adult version of Jenna Fink after she wishes to be "30, flirty and thriving" rather than her 13-year-old self. Meanwhile, Judy Greer took on the role of Lucy 'Tom Tom' Wyman, and 19 years on from the movie's release, the pair are still good friends.

Jennifer and Judy have remained close friends since meeting in 2004

During an interview with Insider, Judy reflected on her first meeting with Jennifer, telling the publication: "Meeting her was a treat. Who can ever say enough about her? She's literally like what everyone says, like the greatest of all time."

Jennifer and Judy in 13 Going On 30

Judy added: "She was just a really great leader. She never complained. She was never late to work. She was professional, but she was also crazy fun and, obviously, so talented."

Last year Jennifer also reunited with her love interest from the movie, Mark Ruffalo

Back in 2022, Jennifer also enjoyed a reunion with her on-screen love interest, Mark Ruffalo, after they teamed up for the sci-fi flick, The Adam Project. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about their reunion, Mark replied that seeing Jennifer was like "coming home from a long journey."

"It was so sweet," Jennifer added. "There was such a comfort of feeling really known underneath all the trappings of life." Recalling that it felt like no time had passed since their 13 Going On 30 days, the mum-of-three gushed: "It kind of feels like Jenna and Matty were married all this time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.