Last Tango in Halifax star Anne Reid teases return of popular Sarah Lancashire drama

Last Tango in Halifax star Anne Reid has teased the possible return of the popular BBC drama, which was written by Sally Wainwright.

The series, which also stars Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker and Derek Jacobi, ran for five seasons from 2012 to 2020.

During an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the 87-year-old actress revealed that while another series might not be on the cards, she'd love to see a Christmas special. See what she said in the video below…

WATCH: Last Tango in Halifax star Anne Reid teases show return

Loading the player...

When asked by co-host Ed Balls, who is a fan of the drama, if the show could be making a comeback anytime soon, Anne said: "Well, it would be lovely. I know Derek's up for it and I've talked to Sarah, I don't know about Nicola.

"I think a Christmas special would be nice. We wouldn't do another series, I don't think now, but we might do a Christmas special."

Anne teased a potential Christmas special

The show's creator Sally Wainwright, who also penned the smash-hit drama Happy Valley, spoke about the possibility of another season ahead of the release of series five, which aired back in March 2020.

MORE: 6 Sarah Lancashire shows to watch if you love Happy Valley

MORE: 6 Nicola Walker dramas that are a must-watch

When asked if viewers could expect a sixth season, she said: "I mean I hope so. I'd like to write this show until the cows come home," she told RadioTimes.com.

"I think it's the things like this kinda slowly cook away in your brain even if you’re not consciously aware of it. So it's like three years but I think they never go away. We went out for dinner one night me and Sarah [Lancashire] and Nicola [Walker] in January a year back… And it was just hilarious. I was just sitting there listening to them [and wanted to] write for them again."

The show aired on BBC One from 2012 to 2020

For those unfamiliar with the much-loved series, which is set in Yorkshire, it stars Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi as Alan and Ceila, two 70-somethings who are reunited after 50 years apart. The pair, who fell in love as teenagers but went on to marry other people, are reconnected after their grandsons set them up on Facebook. After meeting up in Skipton, the old school friends decide to rekindle their relationship.

READ: Is this the real reason Sarah Lancashire won't return to Happy Valley?

Sarah Lancashire stars as Ceila's daughter, Caroline, while Nicola Walker plays Alan's daughter Gillian.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.