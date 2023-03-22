Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine's famous husband revealed

Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine began her career with a starring role in the French TV series, Nestor Burma. Premiering in 1982, the project also introduced the actress to her future husband – director and actor Jean Luc Miesch. After reportedly meeting on set, the couple eventually married and welcomed their son, Jules, who is also an actor with roles in the French TV shows Clem and Capitaine Marleau. Keep reading for all the details on Élizabeth's husband and their family life in France…

Who is Élizabeth Bourgine's famous husband Jean Luc Miesch?

Jean Luc Miesch has directed a number of French films, including Madame G (1976), Nestor Burma, détective de choc (1982) and Streamfield, les carnets noirs (2010). He has also acted in various projects, namely The Bit Between the Teeth (1979), Subway (1985) and Dead Tired (1992).

Jean Luc Miesch is a French director and actor

While Jean Luc is extremely private, he has attended a number of public events alongside his wife. Back in May 2008, the couple were spotted at the Roland Garros Tournament in Paris, and a month later they were all smiles at the Open de France Alstom golf tournament.

Who is Élizabeth Bourgine's son Jules Miesch?

Élizabeth and Jean Luc are proud parents to their adult son, Jules Miesch. Having inherited his parent's love of film and TV, the young actor has already landed roles in French TV shows, as well as short films.

Élizabeth pictured with her son Jules

Maintaining a close relationship with both of his parents, Jules often posts about his mother and father on Instagram, and back in June 2022, he shared the sweetest home video of Élizabeth to mark her birthday.

Jules celebrated his mum's birthday with this adorable home video

The mother-and-son duo are also known to help one another out with upcoming projects. Earlier this month, Élizabeth revealed that Jules had helped film her self-tapes for auditions, and he previously supported his mum by visiting her on the set of Death In Paradise.

