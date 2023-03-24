Vanessa Lachey pens heartfelt tribute to NCIS: Hawai'i family following major milestone The actress got emotional on Instagram

Vanessa Lachey is celebrating a major milestone. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress revealed that filming has officially wrapped on season two of the hit procedural drama, NCIS: Hawai'i.

Sharing the sweetest photo of her co-stars Alex Tarrant, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Noah Mills, Vanessa also penned a heartwarming tribute to her TV "family."

Vanessa revealed that the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i had wrapped filming on season two

The full caption read: "THAT'S A WRAP! Season 2 @ncishawaiicbs! This cast and crew have become my family! To ALL of you, especially @aggytarrant @noahmills @yasalbustami @jasonantoon @tortorra_. My TV kids, @kian.talan @mahinanapoleon, ALL of our guest stars, our show runners, producers, writers and over 300 of the BEST DAMN CREW in the world (who always have smiles on their faces), "Mahalo Nui Loa"! Thank You so much for this dream journey! You bring me so much Joy! See you in Season 3!!! CheeeeeeHoooooooo!!!"

The actress thanked her co-stars for bringing her "so much Joy"

Sparking a major reaction from her one million followers, many were quick to comment on the news. "Awesome series with a fantastic cast!! Thank you all" replied one. "Job well done, everyone!!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "You all have done a superb job and I'm ready for season three."

It was back in February that Vanessa confirmed the renewal of NCIS: Hawai'i. Delighting fans with news of a third series, the TV star posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew, which you can see in the video below.

She captioned it: "SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii." Set to premiere in Fall 2023, the next instalment will likely commence filming in the summer, giving the cast plenty of time to kick back and relax with their families.

