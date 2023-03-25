Today's Dylan Dreyer's latest photos with husband leave fans all saying same thing The Today Show meteorologist married Brian Fichera in 2012

Today's Dylan Dreyer's latest photos with her husband have elicited a similar reaction from their fans nationwide.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, The Today Show meteorologist – who was recently left speechless by a guest's story – posted a video and several photos of her and husband Brian Fichera messing about behind the scenes of their SiriusXM radio show, Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian.

WATCH: Dylan and her husband Brian can't be serious at SiriusXM

Loading the player...

Captioning her post in order to promote their radio show, Dylan wrote: "Weird things happened on our #lunchdatewithdylanandbrian on @siriusxm @todaysxm. Hunger Games anyone? And we’re talking baseball and kids sports with World Series Champ @aj_pierzynski_ft and that time his wife took down @fishlense Classic!"

SEE: Dylan Dreyer inundated with support following mistake live on-air - details

While fans complimented the couple on their show as they went off to catch the latest episode based on the 41-year-old's suggestion, over the past few days her post has led to an outpouring of love from her followers regarding her relationship with her husband, 36.

Among the touching comments, one person wrote: "Love that you guys get time to be you and together… and can share it with all of us!"

One of Dylan's cute couple photos from Wednesday

"You guys are such a great couple and a great family. I love your family stories," said another fan.

READ: Today's Dylan Dreyer sparks debate with parenting question that leaves her confused

Many more individuals commented variations of the phrase "You two are adorable!" at the couple, as Dylan had also tagged her husband's account in her post.

One commenter was momentarily stunned as a result of a misunderstanding about their location in the video. "Thought you were doing the 'wave' in a church pew," they commented hilariously, but evidently this fan did eventually notice that Dylan and Brian were actually just hanging out in the SiriusXM office.

Brian surprising his wife on The Today Show in 2017

Meanwhile, another fan tried to stoke up some controversy in the comments, writing: "Real sports fans NEVER participate in the wave." However, the interaction appeared to be light-hearted in tone.

Dylan and Brian got married in 2012, and share three young sons together: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Russell. The Today Show host recently celebrated National Sons' Day by posting a sweet photo of herself with their three boys.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the star opened up about whether the couple have any plans for baby number four. "I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle, admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.