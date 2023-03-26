GMA's Robin Roberts sparks fan concern with personal update

GMA star Robin Roberts is a doting dog mom to her rescue dog Lukas, who is so popular among the star's fans that he even has his own Instagram account.

The host's beloved companion recently sparked concern from fans when it was revealed that the Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix had taken a trip to the vet over the weekend.

In a photo shared to Lukas' Instagram page, the dog can be seen looking adorable while wearing his red harness and sitting in front of Robin's partner Amber Laign.

The star and her partner Amber gave an update on their beloved dog Lukas

The caption read: "One of my favorite things to do is visit my vet @roaringbrookpetcare had THE magic touch. Thank you for taking such great care of me."

Fans were quick to express their concern for the pooch in the comments section, with one person writing: "Lil man Lukas I hope you are okay! We love you!" while another added: "Hope you're okay lil guy!!!"

A third person wrote: "Awww that's a great picture! Hope you feel better!" while others dropped prayer emojis in the comment section.

Robin shares her dog with Amber, whom she is due to wed later this year. The host recently gave an update on her and Amber's wedding plans. She told Extra's Tommy DiDario: "It is very important to get a good wedding planner… It's a daily discussion, Tommy. This, I'm not going to say she's a bridezilla, but she has some definitive ideas about the wedding."

The 62-year-old continued: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

Robin and Amber will walk down the aisle later this year

Becoming emotional, she went on: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon."

Robin added: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise," likely referring to Amber's breast cancer diagnosis in 2022 and Robin's myelodysplastic syndrome diagnosis, which resulted in a bone marrow transplant.

