Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal exciting series update

Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared an exciting update about the show. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple revealed that the ninth and final series will officially air in Denmark, following a long wait for viewers. Posting a photo of themselves holding hands in the garden at their home – The Château de la Motte-Husson – in France, the caption read:

"Available now in Denmark! Series 9 of Escape to the Chateau, Thursday evenings at 8:30pm (local time) on @tv2danmark. Also available to stream on TV 2 Play. A big Hej! to our viewers in Denmark. We hope you enjoy series 9."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the news. "I am a dedicated Danish viewer. Thursday is my favourite TV day. Thank you so much for opening your doors so we can follow your life at the chateau."

"I've loved all the series! It's amazing what you've done with the chateau, so inspiring! Can't wait to see what you're up to this season," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I am SO excited! Have been waiting for so so long! Sad though, that this will be the last."

Back in December, Dick and Angel told Lorraine Kelly what it was like saying goodbye to their beloved show after nine seasons. "We literally finished filming a week ago and it was really emotional. My mum kept crying all the time and it was really happy emotion," Angel explained.

"Arthur was sobbing. It was really beautiful, there's not many times where you get all your family and friends together. When it's a happy moment like that, boy it was a party."

© Rex Angel and Dick will return to our screens in a new series titled Escape to the Chateau: Secret France

While Escape to the Chateau has officially concluded, fans around the world will be reunited with Dick and Angel in their upcoming TV series, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France. Set to air later this year, the upcoming show, which will consist of four hour-long episodes, will follow the stars as they discover a side of France that few tourists see.

