The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift teases new lyrics from upcoming album

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Taylor Swift dropping some lyrics from her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department and Billie Eilish sharing her frustration over the tracklist for her third album being leaked.

Not only that, Missy Elliott is going on tour and Morgan Wallen has been charged after getting arrested over the weekend.

Tune in to today's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Swifties are on the countdown for Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and now the superstar has teased some lyrics from the upcoming record. Taylor took to social media on Monday – which happened to coincide with the solar eclipse seen in North America – to share the lyrics typed on a typewriter. The words read: 'Crowd goes wild at her fingertips, half moonshine, full eclipse'. Very apt timing from Taylor there. The Anti-Hero hitmaker's 11th studio album will land on the 19th of April and fans can look forward to 17 songs, two of which are collaborations, one with Post Malone and the other with Florence + the Machine.

Speaking of new albums, Billie Eilish is gearing up for the release of her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, but the singer was left disappointed when Rolling Stone seemingly leaked the tracklist. Billie shared exactly how she felt on her Instagram Story with an explicit comment tagging the publication, but the star has since removed the posts from her social media. The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer said previously that she wanted to give fans the new music 'all at once' and so wouldn't be releasing singles. She also told fans that the new record would be out on 19th May, and we cannot wait.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Country music star Morgan Wallen has been charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment after his arrest over the weekend. The singer, who is best known for his success on The Voice and his most recent album, One Thing at a Time, was cuffed by authorities on Sunday after he allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of Chief's bar in Nashville in the early hours of Sunday. The chair reportedly went plummeting to the crowded streets below and landed close to two police officers on the street. After Morgan was taken into custody, he was released and charged with the three counts plus a count of misdemeanour disorderly conduct, according to Nashville police. Morgan's reps did not respond to comment from the BBC but told US outlets that the singer was cooperating fully with authorities. Morgan is expected in court on 3rd May.

She's been a giant in the music business for more than three decades so it’s hard to believe that Missy Elliott has never headlined her own tour, but now the rapper and music producer is changing that. Missy announced that she is set to embark on her first ever solo tour this summer, kicking things off with a massive show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Missy will travel across North America for a string of 24 concerts in other states including California, Texas, New York and more. The Get Your Freak On hitmaker will also be bringing along some special guests, including her long-time collaborators Timbaland, Ciara and Busta Rhymes. Missy said in a statement that she wanted to wait until the time was right to put on a tour, adding that she couldn’t wait to share the experience with fans.

© NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Missy Elliott during a ceremony as she is honored with the 2708th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

And Jack O'Connell has insisted that the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, is a celebration of the late singer's life. The actor portrays Amy's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil in the movie which has received some criticism from fans stating that it’s too soon to make a film about the singer after she passed away from alcohol poisoning in 2011. Jack told the Sunday Times that he and director Sam Taylor-Johnson were keen to view the film as a celebration of the star and pay tribute to her, as opposed to delving deep into her personal life. Meanwhile, HELLO! was at the world premiere of Back to Black, which stars Marisa Abela as Amy, and we were on the red carpet soaking in all the action. HELLO! also spoke to Juliet Cowan who plays Amy's mum, Janice, who told us what it was like playing her. Back to Black is out in cinemas on Friday.