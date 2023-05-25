Maryland viewers seriously divided by ITV drama's ending

After airing across three consecutive nights this week, ITV's Maryland starring Suranne Jones and Eve Best came to its conclusion on Wednesday evening and it seems viewers were divided on their verdict.

The drama told the story of two sisters who were left shocked and confused when the body of their mother was found on the Isle of Man suddenly. As the episodes went on, it transpired that their mum Mary had in fact built up a second life on the island, much to the surprise of her family. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

WATCH: The official trailer for ITV's Maryland

Taking to social media after the episode aired, some were quick to share that they were somewhat underwhelmed by the events that unfolded. One person wrote: "ITV's #Maryland - is it me? but what a waste of time! So much TV of late ends with 'Why did they bother?' So far-fetched and crammed with emotional clichés - and why, oh why Stockard Channing?"

Another echoed this thought, tweeting: "'Was that it then?' Every ITV viewer. #Maryland." A third added: "So many unanswered questions and loose ends - why and how in particular #Maryland Feeling dissatisfied."

MORE: All you need to know about Maryland actor Dean Lennox Kelly

MORE: Call The Midwife reveals exciting news – and fans are delighted

Dean Lennox Kelly and Eve Best in Maryland

However, it wasn't all negative as some were more than impressed with the emotive storyline and stellar performances from the cast. "#Maryland may be from what I've seen of it one of the best dramas ITV have done for some time. May have to rewatch it all. And Eve Best needs to be on telly more," said a fan.

Another commented: "I was a mess at the end, that hug symbolised Mary's last wish for her daughters to find for one another again and mend, thank you. Suranne and Eve were magical together. Congratulations on producing the Show! More please."

Eve and Suranne play sisters Becca and Rosaline

Meanwhile, a third posted: "Really chuffing enjoyed #Maryland. Sometimes drama doesn't need explosions and bells and whistles. Just great performances from a fantastic cast with a story full of heart, hurt and warmth. Sad it's over, three episodes wasn't enough."

The ending revealed that Mary came to start a new life on the island after previously deciding to track down her biological mother. When there, she discovered that she had inherited a home and soon built up her own community of friends and a new love interest.

© Eoin Holland Maryland on ITV

Upon finding this out, Rosaline and Becca were also shocked to hear that their mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. It was then revealed that Mary had died of a morphine overdose which authorities believed to be self-inflicted after being handed the drugs by her close friend, Cathy.

The ending also saw the two daughters reconcile after years of growing apart, while Becca and her partner Jim decided to give their romance another go, and Rosaline began a romance with taxi driver, Jacob.

See more photos of Maryland on ITV...

© PATRICK REDMOND George Costigan in Maryland

Stockard Channing as Cathy in Maryland

Dean Lennox Kelly in Maryland

© Bernard Walsh Suranna Jones as Becca

Did you enjoy Maryland?

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.