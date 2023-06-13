NCIS' much awaited new spin-off shares major update – all the details

It's been nearly a month since NCIS: Los Angeles came to an end, airing its two-part series finale on May 14 and May 21 after a glorious 14 season run.

But plans for the show's expansion are only just beginning, with the first of the franchise's global spin-offs, NCIS: Sydney, moving along quickly.

Over a year after the Australian spin-off was first announced, it has been reported by Deadline that the show has cast its special agents and narrowed down on a central list of characters, which was shared on CBS' social media as well.

VIDEO: NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares sweet Jimmy/Jess scene as he reveals exciting news

Leading the charge are Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance lead as Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey.

MORE: NCIS' much-anticipated new show following bittersweet end for NCIS: LA – all we know

Joining them will be Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

© CBS The cast of NCIS: Sydney has been finalized

Filming for the series is already underway in Sydney. As with other iterations of the franchise, NCIS: Sydney follows a team of intrepid special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Services solving criminal cases while also exploring their interpersonal relationships.

A deal was struck between ViacomCBS, Network 10 Australia, and Paramount Plus Australia on bringing the show to international shores.

MORE: NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares big show news following season 20 finale

In a statement to the outlet, Rick Maier, Paramount Australia and New Zealand Head of Drama, said: "One of the best-loved franchises in the world is in the hands of one of our best production companies.

© CBS The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale aired last month

"NCIS: Sydney is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year."

MORE: LL Cool J joins NCIS Hawaii spin-off following Los Angeles cancelation

Lindsey Martin, CBS Studios' Head of International Co-Productions and Development, also added: "We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia."

© Getty Images It's the first international spin-off for the franchise

When the show was initially announced back in February 2022, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey, told TV Tonight: "It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations."

MORE: NCIS: LA boss reveals scrapped storyline from season finale

What's more, NCIS: LA creator Shane Brennan, an Australian himself, is also attached to the project and will be helming this iteration as well.

© Getty Images NCIS: Hawai'i, meanwhile, will be coming back for a third season

The spin-off will air on Network 10 in its native Australia while it will be available to view worldwide on Paramount Plus Australia.

MORE: NCIS Hawai'i stars offer rare details of working with Vanessa Lachey – exclusive

In the United States, parent network CBS will air the show alongside the main franchise and other spin-off NCIS: Hawai'i, so American viewers will get to partake in the exploits of the special agents Down Under as well.

© Getty Images The main show will return for season 21

A premiere date for the show has not been set yet, however the network stated in its announcement that the show will be released later this year.