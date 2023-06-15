The Daily Lowdown: Tributes pour in for Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about the sad news that Hollywood actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson has died aged 87.

Also on today's podcast: we chat about Madonna hitting a new milestone and Harry Styles making one fan's day at his recent gig at Wembley Stadium. Listen to today's episode below...

Tributes are pouring in for Academy Award-winning actress Glenda Jackson who has died at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by her agent in a statement which said Glenda died peacefully at her home in London after a brief illness. Glenda, who previously won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony award, was considered a trailblazer thanks to her hugely successful Hollywood career and her work as a Labour MP. Tributes from political figures and celebrities described Glenda as a formidable and extremely principled woman.

Harry Styles is tearing up Wembley Stadium this week after bringing his Love on Tour shows back to the UK and one fan was lucky enough to have the popstar reveal the gender of their baby. The former One Direction star spotted a pregnant fan in the crowd holding a sign which was asking Harry to perform the gender reveal on stage and the Watermelon Sugar singer happily obliged. The crowd erupted as Harry announced that the excited fan was having a girl! Plenty of A Listers have attended Harry's shows in London including David Beckham and his daughter, Harper, who were seen dancing in a sweet video posted on social media.

SZA has spoken out in defense of fellow singer and collaborator Lizzo after the Good As Hell hitmaker received hate online. The Kill Bill singer shared a series of tweets addressing the hate and weight-shaming Lizzo receives from online trolls, urging people to practice kindness. SZA added that she wonders where the so-called 'internet warriors' are when someone genuine needs defending, asking people directly if they only know how to tear other people down. It comes soon after Lizzo addressed the hurtful comments herself, stating that she receives hate on a daily basis and makes her "hate the world."

Halsey has signed a new deal with Columbia Records after terminating her eight-year contract at rival label Capitol. The So Good hitmaker ended her contract in April and told Variety at the time that although it was a "bittersweet" moment for the star, they were excited to explore a new partnership and share new music with fans. The move comes after Halsey previously told her fans that Capitol were reluctant to release new music without it going viral on Tik Tok. We're hoping Halsey's new contract means that new material is on the way!

And Madonna has just become the first female singer since Cher to have a single on the Billboard Hot 100 across five different decades. According to Billboard, Cher and Madonna are the only female artists to win the achievement and Madonna's record comes with the release of her new single, Popular. Other male artists who have hit the milestone include Elvis, Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra. Madonna's new track is in collaboration with Playboy Carti and The Weeknd and was made for HBO Max's new drama, The Idol, which also stars The Weeknd in a leading role.