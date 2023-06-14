The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo announces comeback single – and it's out so soon!

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode we're talking about Olivia Rodrigo sharing news about her brand new single and Riley Keough being named as the sole trustee of her late mother's estate following a legal dispute.

Not only that, but The 1975 have announced another North American leg of their tour, Still… At their very best. Listen to today's episode below...

Olivia Rodrigo fans listen up because the singer has finally dropped some big news about new music. The Good 4 U hitmaker shared on Instagram that her comeback single, named Vampire, will be release on the 30th June. Fans can pre-order the track via her website so that the new single appears as soon as it drops later this month. Vampire is the star's first single following her massive debut album Sour which was released in 2021. Olivia will no doubt be hoping to have as much success with her second album after winning a number of awards including a Grammy for Best New Artist.

© Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo is releasing new music very soon

Riley Keough is set to become the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's estate following a recent legal dispute. The Daisy Jones and the Six actress went up against her grandmother Priscilla in court earlier this year over the authenticity of the will shortly after Lisa Marie died of a heart attack aged 54. But now it's been reported that a settlement agreement now puts Riley in control of the late actress' estate, which includes Graceland, the Memphis home of late music legend and Lisa's father Elvis. The court documents also state that Elvis' widow, Priscilla, will not be a co-trustee but will receive a lump sum of an undisclosed amount.

Following their recent headline slot at Parklife festival, The 1975 have announced that a second leg of their tour 'Still… At their very best' will return to north America later this year. The band, led by frontman Matty Healy, announced the news on Instagram with a list of dates that will see the four-piece group head to iconic venues including The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

© Marcelo Hernandez The 1975 are going back on tour

Take That have spoken candidly about their regrets from over the years including how they didn't do more to prevent Robbie Williams quitting the band at the height of their fame. Speaking in their new ITVX documentary, 30 Years in the Making, the group, made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, revealed they could have spoken about their feelings more while they were still together in the late 1990s – with Mark suggesting that Robbie's departure could have been stopped if they were more open with each other. The pop group's documentary comes just before the release of the feature film adaptation of the musical Greatest Days, which lands on the big screens on Friday.

And ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall has appeared before a committee of MPs following the fallout from This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield's affair which prompted him to step down from his broadcasting role after 20 years. The head of ITV described the relationship between Phillip and the younger colleague as "deeply inappropriate" and insisted that the broadcaster would have taken action if they were presented with evidence but that both parties repeatedly denied the affair. Carolyn also spoke about recent allegations put forward by the singers Rebecca Ferguson and Katie Waissel, who spoke about a lack of care they received on the talent show The X Factor in 2010 when they were contestants. Carolyn insisted the broadcaster has moved on and will continue to make changes.