Fans have same complaint over And Just Like That season 2 - do you agree?

Have you been watching And Just Like That? Here's what people are saying about season 2

And Just Like That… is back for season two, and picks things where they left off with our favorite ladies who lunch. While viewers are delighted that the Sex and the City spin-off show is back for round two, many took to Twitter to discuss one person’s character development, and it’s safe to say that people aren’t pleased!

One person wrote: "I refuse to accept this version of Miranda. It’s like the writers didn’t watch the original show and know nothing about her. Where is the independent bad*** we all came to realize later in life was the most relatable character on the show?!! We want this Miranda."

Another person added: "#AndJustLikeThat has completely ruined Miranda. She is NOT this person. An actor shouldn't suddenly and inexplicably infuse their own life into an established character they've played years. Miranda was a sardonic, independent no BS lawyer who also loved Steve. She was my fave."

In the new season, Miranda has moved to Los Angeles to support her new partner Che Diaz after leaving Steve. However, since Che is busy with making their pilot a success, Miranda is at a loss of what to do by herself.

© Home Box Office (HBO) Miranda in Sex and the City

Plenty of fans shared the same opinion, with one adding: "If Miranda could see Miranda now smh," while another person added: "Exactly! And she’s clearly so unhappy and insecure with Che. All for Miranda being queer but this pairing is not it. It just doesn’t make sense!!! And the boring nights in with Steve were what Miranda did before Steve even came along!!!"

Referencing the original show, another person wrote: "Remember Miranda screaming at Carrie for following a man. They’ve like ruined an amazing legacy with this stuff. All these new characters."

Miranda Hobbes moves to LA with Che

Cynthia opened up about season two on 20 Questions on Deadline, she explained: "Miranda is a great traveling companion. She’s smart, she’s game, she’s loyal, she’s opinionated, she’s adventurous. She ages well, quite frankly. There was a time when the show was first on… she’s the least glamorous of the four original woman, and she could be strident and didactic but if you look at where the culture has moved to, it’s moved to wear Miranda was standing.

"She’s just aged well and I loved… that it’s a deeply feminist show but being feminist doesn’t mean showing women being perfect, quite the opposite, equal treatment means warts and all and we get to make bad choices and backtrack and learn… last season was a low point personally but a high point at chucking corporate law… then eventually walking away from her husband and her marriage. It’s an amazing time in life."