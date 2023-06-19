And Just Like That: Inside Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s friendship, fallout and feud

Sex and the City’s spin-off And Just Like That is back for season two, and things got a whole lot more thrilling when it was revealed that Kim Cattrall, the one and only Samantha Jones, would be returning for the second instalment for a cameo appearance. It has also been confirmed that Kim wouldn’t be filming her scenes with the other cast members, which is thought to be largely down to her major fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw.

So what exactly happened between the pair? Here’s everything we know about the two stars and how their relationship soured over the years.

WATCH: Kim Cattrall talks turning down role in Sex and the City 3

It appears that whatever was going on behind closed doors went public in 2017 after Sarah confirmed that there were no plans to make a third Sex and the City movie. Speaking to Extra, she said: "It’s over. We’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.

"It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Kim and Sarah filming SATC

It was reported that Kim’s decision not to make a third SATC was the deciding factor on whether the film was made, and she responded to reports by tweeting: "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

What has Sarah Jessica Parker said about Kim Cattrall?

Speaking on Howard Stern before Kim’s comments in 2017, Sarah denied that there was any sort of bad blood between them, saying: "[The rumour] used to really confound me and really upset me because we were a family [like the] Sopranos. And nobody ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show…. Was every day perfect?

© Brian Ach Actresses Kristin Davis as "Charlotte," Sarah Jessica Parker as "Carrie Bradshaw," Cynthia Nixon as "Miranda," and Kim Cattrall as "Samantha" on location for "Sex and the City: The Movie"

"Were people always desperately, hopelessly in love with each other? No. But this is a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other, and loved each other. This narrative—this ongoing catfight—used to really upset me."

Following Kim’s comments on Life Stories, Sarah told People magazine: "I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."

© Samir Hussein Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Catrall and Cynthia Nixon the UK premiere of Sex and the City 2

She later told Vulture: "I'd just like to remind everybody that there was no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it. I've always held Kim's work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there's not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That's the only thing I've ever said about it, you know?"

The hit show was rebooted in 2021

The Did You Hear About the Morgans star added: "We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don't want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim's right to do and that is what it is, but we spent ten, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don't want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's telling omission as she celebrates Sex And The City's 25th anniversary

What has Kim Cattrall said about Sarah Jessica Parker?

Kim then joined Piers Morgan on Life Stories, where she said that her former co-star "could have been nicer". She said: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and, specifically, Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer…. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have." She added: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall publicly fell out

In 2018, Kim tragically announced the death of her brother, for which Sarah paid her condolences on social media. However, in a statement posted to Instagram, Kim responded: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker... My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'

© Photo: Getty Images Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker havinga discussion

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

MORE: Inside Kim Cattrall's love life and marriage history

Why didn't Kim Cattrall want to make Sex and the City 3?

On Life Stories, Kim elaborated about her decision not to return to the franchise, saying: "This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one. I’m 61. It’s now.

© Photo: Rex Kim and Sarah while filming the original series

"This is extenuating circumstances, and in the past I've felt, wow, especially with the fans, I don't want to in any shape or form ruin an ideal of it, because it does stand for empowerment and it does stand for women sticking up for each other, but not always."

Kim Cattrall’s role in And Just Like That

According to Variety, Kim will appear in one scene, which will be a phone conversation between Samantha, who had moved to London, and Carrie. However, Kim will indeed star on screen, and she announced the news by sharing the Variety article, adding: "Happy Pride", in reference to her character’s status as a gay icon.