Before We Die viewers saying the same thing about return of Lesley Sharp drama

Channel 4's gripping drama, Before We Die, returned to our screens with a second season on Sunday night and viewers who tuned in are saying the same thing about it.

The crime drama, which is based on the Swedish series of the same name, first aired back in 2021 and followed Hannah Laing, played by Lesley Sharp, a detective on the verge of retirement who is thrown back into the thick of it when her estranged son Christian [Patrick Gibson] begins working for the dangerous Mimica crime family.

WATCH: Have you caught up on season one?

The first season ended with Hannah setting out to uncover the leak in the police department who is feeding information to the Mimicas. Meanwhile, the new season opened with Hannah determined to take down the Mimica family matriarch, Dubravka, in order to protect Christian, who is hiding out with Dubravka's daughter, Bianca.

Lesley Sharp stars in the drama

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the new series, with many glued to their screens. One person wrote: "Absolutely loved the second series of #BeforeWeDie," while another added: "Do not miss out on this!! Great cast, script & totally gripping! #BeforeWeDie."

A third person tweeted: "#BeforeWeDie on @Channel4 keeps going strong. I thoroughly enjoyed ep two tonight," while another said of the opening episode: "Just catching up on tonight's ep of #beforewedie and it's RIVETING! What a start to season 2!"

READ: Before We Die star Vincent Regan has a famous wife

MORE: 7 amazing shows coming to ITV that are a must-watch

Speaking about the second series, Lesley revealed what viewers can expect from the new episodes: "Someone within the police department is feeding information to the Mimicas, and at the end of series one, she is tasked with finding out who that is.

© Channel 4 Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing and Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch

"But it's getting to a point where it's just going on and on and they're not getting any closer, so the decision is made to sideline it, which means she is back working closely again with her old mate, Billy (Vincent Regan). They are utilising all the facilities he can get his mitts on, because he doesn't work within the aegis of the police so they can go slightly more rogue."

The actress also revealed that the new series is a far cry from the original Swedish show. "The first series was also a recreation of a very successful Swedish television series, but this second series takes our story further forward and bears scant resemblance to the Swedish version," she explained. "It's more of what we all loved about series one!"

© Channel 4 Patrick Gibson plays Christian

Episode three airs on Tuesday night and will see Hannah and Billy begin to suspect they can't trust their boss Chief Superintendent Kane.

The synopsis continues: "When they discover Bianca is back but alone, Hannah fears the worst for her son Christian but Billy reveals a plan to keep him safe. The race is on to get to Christian before the Mimicas can."

Kazia Pelka plays Dubravka

Before We Die season two continues on Tuesday 27 June on Channel 4 at 9pm. The full series is available to stream on All4.