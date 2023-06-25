Before We Die star Vincent Regan has a famous wife

Vincent Regan is returning to our screens in the second season of Channel 4's gripping drama, Before We Die.

The actor, who has appeared in several major shows including Poldark and The Bay, plays Billy Murdoch in the series, starring alongside Lesley Sharp.

But did you know Vincent isn't the only famous face in his family? His wife is also an actress and has appeared in various TV shows. Keep reading to find out more…

Who is Vincent Regan?

Vincent Regan is a British actor.

The 58-year-old, who was born in Swansea, attended the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London before going on to land his first screen role in the 1998 TV movie, London's Burning.

© Channel 4 Vincent Regan as Billy in Before We Die

In the same year, he portrayed PC Shelby alongside Sir David Jason's DI Jack Frost in the ITV series, A Touch of Frost.

He has since appeared in various major TV shows and films, and is perhaps best recognised for appearing in Ancient Greece-set movies, including the epic historical film 300, in which he played the Captain, and 2004's Troy, where he played Eudorus.

© Channel 4 Vincent is starring in the second series of Before We Die

Viewers will also know the actor for playing Ned Despard in Poldark, King Simon in The Royals and DCS Dave Murray in Scott & Bailey.

More recently, he played Dennis McCabe in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun, and portrayed Ray Conlon in series three of ITV's The Bay.

Vincent is also a star on the stage and has performed in many productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing and King Lear.

Who is Vincent Regan's wife?

Vincent Regan is married to British actress Amelia Curtis.

Amelia, who was born in Stockholm, Sweden but grew up in East Yorkshire, has popped up in various big and small screen roles over the years.

© ITV/Shutterstock Amelia Curtis as Juliette in Emmerdale

She is perhaps best known for playing Juliette Holliday in ITV soap opera Emmerdale, a part she played for seven years from 2014 to 2021. She may also be recognised for portraying Viki Lovejoy in the final series of BBC comedy-drama, Lovejoy, and Nurse Catherine in The Royal.

Viewers may also know the 50-year-old for her role in the second season of BBC drama, The Syndicate. Her other screen credits include Love, Lies and Records, Holby City, The Bill, Waterloo Road and Doctors.

© ITV/Shutterstock Amelia Curtis in The Royal

Vincent and Amelia tied the knot in 2001 and went on to welcome two children, Esmé and Max. The couple moved from East Dulwich in London to Beverley in the East Riding of Yorkshire after their daughter was born.

What is Before We Die about?

Lesley Sharp returns as Bristol-based detective DI Hannah Laing in the second season of the drama, which is based on the Swedish series of the same name.

The first series ended with Hannah trying to uncover the leak in the police department who is feeding information to the criminal gang, the Mimicas.

On what viewers can expect from season two, Lesley said: "Someone within the police department is feeding information to the Mimicas, and at the end of series one, she is tasked with finding out who that is.

"But it's getting to a point where it's just going on and on and they're not getting any closer, so the decision is made to sideline it, which means she is back working closely again with her old mate, Billy (Vincent Regan). They are utilising all the facilities he can get his mitts on, because he doesn't work within the aegis of the police so they can go slightly more rogue."