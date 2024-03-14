The Daily Lowdown: Glastonbury festival releases line-up - and there are a few surprises

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Glastonbury Festival unveiling the official lineup for 2024 and there are a few surprises.

Not only that, Dua Lipa has shared details of her third album, NSYNC performed together for the first time in more than ten years and Zayn made a surprise appearance to launch his new era.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Glastonbury has finally released its overdue official lineup and there are a few surprises. The iconic festival will welcome Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA as the main headline acts, with Dua and SZA making history as it's the first time two female acts have taken up two of the three headline slots.

But there are a few surprises because reports suggested that Madonna was on the bill to headline, however, talks between the Material Girl hitmaker and event bosses apparently broken down. Elsewhere, Shania Twain will be taking to the Pyramid stage on Sunday in the Legends slot, with the singer telling BBC News that she was 'over the moon'. Other huge names on the lineup include Little Simz, Jessie Ware, Jamie XX, Camila Cabello and Disclosure.

© Getty Images A general view of the Pyramid Stage

Meanwhile, just hours before she was revealed as a Glasto headliner, Dua Lipa announced the title and release date of her upcoming third album. The Grammy winner announced that she will be releasing Radical Optimism in May and it'll feature the massive singles Houdini and Training Season which she released earlier this year.

Dua's new release will be her first since her hugely successful record Future Nostalgia which came out in 2020. The singer also shared the tracklisting, and fans can look forward to listening to the songs Happy For You, End of An Era and French Exit when the whole album is out on 3rd May.

Meghan Thee Stallion isn't afraid to make an impression but the rapper received an official warning from Instagram after she shared a raunchy photo to announce her upcoming tour dates. The grammy-winning artist was pictured in a bikini for the promo post, telling her fans that she'll be going on the road from May to various cities as part of her Hot Girl Summer Tour. But Megan shared a warning she received from the social media site which read that her post went against recommendation guidelines. However, Megan saw the funny side and focused on her exciting news. The rapper kicks off her tour in Boston.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

It's the reunion fans have been waiting for. NSYNC performed live together for the first time in more than ten years this week when Justin Timberlake brought his former bandmates onto the stage at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles to perform. The group sang the new song Paradise, which is set to feature on JT's new album, Everything I Thought It Was.

But the iconic boyband couldn't have got together without performing some of their biggest hits, so fans were treated to the songs, Bye Bye Bye, It's Gonna Be Me and Girlfriend. The show was in promotion for Justin's new album which also includes his new songs Jealous and Drown. The new record is out on Friday.

© Getty Images Justin Timberlake attends special screening of Universal Pictures' "Trolls: Band Together" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California

And Zayn Malik made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show to promote his new single and his upcoming new album. The former One Direction star has been teasing his music comeback for a while now, but he's finally set to drop the new song, What I Am, later this week which marks his first new music in three years.

Zayn appeared on the chat show in a surprise moment before pressing play on a laptop to tease a snippet of the new track. Meanwhile, Zayn's new album is called Room Under The Stairs and it's out on 17th May.