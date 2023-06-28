The Daily Lowdown: Lana Del Rey announces surprise shows after Glastonbury disappointment

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Lana Del Rey's surprise new shows following her Glastonbury disappointment.

Not only that, but Zayn Malik has teased new music, and Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have announced their engagement. Listen to today's episode below...

Lana Del Rey has announced three surprise shows in Europe in July following the disappointing end to her Glastonbury performance. The 'Video Games' singer was 30 minutes late to the stage because she was having her hair done, so her microphone was cut-off during her rendition of 'White Mustang' in accordance with the festival's strict curfews. Now, she will play Amsterdam on 4 July, Dublin on the 7th, and Paris on the 10th following her show in London's Hyde Park on the 9th to close out the 2023 BST series.

© Getty Lana Del Rey had her hairstylist finish her hair on stage at Glastobury

Zayn Malik hasn't released new music for two years, but it appears that is about to change. The former One Direction star dropped a huge hint that fresh material is on the way after he wiped his Instagram and shared an eight-second teaser on Tuesday. The video sees Zayn on a motorbike and revving the engine before slamming the visor on his helmet down. He also changed his bio to include a link to pre-save new music. This will be his first release with his new label, Mercury Records after he was dropped by RCA in 2021. Watch this space…

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged!

Nicole Scherzinger had an unforgettable start to her birthday after she and Thom Evans announced their engagement on Tuesday evening following a three-year romance. The Masked Singer judge shared the happy moment on Instagram, posting photos of her now-fiancé down on one knee and popping the question during a stroll on the beach in Hawaii. Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020 after meeting on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Fresh from their Glastonbury success, the Foo Fighters finally dropped the dates for their highly-anticipated UK tour next year – and they have already added a second Manchester date following the start of the pre-sale on Wednesday morning. It will be the band's first tour in the UK without their drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 aged 50. The seven UK stadium dates will kick off in Manchester on the 13 and 15 June 2024, before stops in Glasgow, two nights in London on 20 and 22 June, followed by a night in Cardiff and finally Birmingham on the 27 June 2024. Tickets go on general sale this Friday, 30 June at 9 am.

© Getty Casanova has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

And rapper Casanova has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for gang-related racketeering and narcotics offences. According to prosecutors, the Brooklyn rapper, real name Caswell Senior, was the leader of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang, also known as Gorilla Stone, and was involved in a shooting in Florida in July 2020, a robbery in New York City in August 2018, and conspired to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana. Senior, who was indicted in late 2020, previously pleaded guilty to the offences and reportedly denounced his gang affiliation in court.