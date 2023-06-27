The Daily Lowdown: Driving License star Olivia Rodrigo announces new album Guts

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated new album Guts, and her upcoming debut single, Vampire!

Not only that but Cardi B responds to her husband’s cheating claims, Jennifer Lawrence denies any romance between herself and her former co-star Liam Hemsworth, and Gavin and Stacey’s Neil the Baby star appears on The Voice Kids…

Listen to today's episode below...

Olivia Rodrigo is set to release her second album Guts on 8 September - and we can’t wait! The pop star, whose debut album SOUR had hits including Driver’s Licence and Deja Vu, shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram, saying that the album is all about growing pains and figuring out who she is. The first single from the album, Vampire, will be out on 30 June.

© Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo The singer's comeback single is titled 'Vampire' and is out June 30

Cardi B has responded after her husband Offset accused her of cheating in a now-deleted Instagram post. The couple, who share two children together, have been publicly sharing their issues, with Offset claiming that Cardi had slept with someone else. She responded by telling fans not to pay any attention to him and that he was spiralling, adding that she couldn’t have had an affair without the person going to the press, and telling her husband to "stop acting stupid".

Fans have hit back at Piers Morgan after the TV personality commented on Sir Elton John’s Glastonbury set, asking whether the singer was reading the lyrics during the epic performance, joking that it was like Karaoke. Fans were quick to disagree, with one telling Piers to read the room as the performance was lauded by viewers. Elton revealed that the show was likely to be his final ever performance in England, and welcomed guest stars to the show including Brendan Flowers and Stephen Sanchez.

© Getty Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023

Jennifer Lawrence has finally spoken about the rumours that she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth while he was dating Miley Cyrus. The rumours sparked after Miley wore what appeared to be a very similar dress to one of Jennifer’s red carpet looks for her music video Flowers, which is thought to be about her relationship with Liam. Jennifer called the reports a total rumour, and that they only ever kissed once, years after Liam and Miley had broken up. She added that she finds it upsetting to see false information about her online.

And finally, do the Gavin and Stacey fans out there remember Neil, the baby? The actor who plays Smithy and Nessa’s son in the hit sitcom is back on our screens, this time auditioning for The Voice Kids. Oscar Hartland is now 14 and went to auction on the show in the hopes of impressing Will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating. He told The Sun that the auction was really something, and we can’t wait for his performance!