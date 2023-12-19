Ant-Man 3 star Jonathan Majors fired by Marvel following guilty verdict

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, Jonathan Majors won't be returning to Marvel following being found guilty of attacking and harassing his former partner, Celine Dion's sister has given a sad update about her health condition, Olly Alexander talks new music and Cher shares her thoughts on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (spoiler alert, she's not a fan). Enjoy!

Listen to The Daily Lowdown here...

A spokesperson for Marvel has confirmed that Jonathan Majors won’t be appearing in any more projects with the studio following his conviction for assault and harassment. The Ant-Man 3 star has been found guilty of attacking and harassing his former partner, Grace Jabbari, in New York back in March, and now faces up to a year in jail. In a statement, his lawyer said that the actor was grateful that the jury did not find that he intended to cause physical injuries and that he looks forward to fully clearing his name.

© Getty Images Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.

Celine Dion’s sister Claudette has given an update about the singer’s battle with stiff-personal syndrome, saying that she is very sadly no longer in control of her muscles. The syndrome is a progressive condition that impacts mobility, and Celine was diagnosed back in 2022, leading her to postpone her upcoming tour. Speaking to 7 Jours, Claudette said that Celine’s condition breaks her heart as Celine has always been disciplined and worked hard. She added that Celine’s goal is to return to the stage but it’s unclear how likely that is.

Fresh from the very exciting news that he’ll be the UK’s entry for the Eurovision song content, Years and Years star Olly Alexander has teased some new music coming out - and we can’t wait! The singer, who also starred in the hit C4 drama It’s a Sin - chatted about new material on the Magic Radio Breakfast show saying that he is so so excited that it’s coming. So are we!

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Olly Alexander is the next Eurovision UK entry

Cher has said that she wouldn’t join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - and wouldn’t be in it if they gave her a million dollars. Chatting on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 77-year-old spoke about never receiving the honour despite her incredible musical career, including being the only musician to have number one over seven decades - adding that she would never change her mind after being snubbed for all of this time.

Two years after her album Solar Power, Lorde has spoken to fans about upcoming new music - and we’re already hyped up even though she said that the next album isn’t close to being ready! She told fans that they weren’t 'close close' but that she was feeling hyped and that fans should start their excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer - but we need to know more!