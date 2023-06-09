The Daily Lowdown: Shawn Mendes causes controversy with artwork for new single

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode we're discussing Shawn Mendes' controversial single artwork for his latest track, What The Hell Are We Dying For?

Not only that, but Elon Musk is facing the wrath of Taylor Swift fans, and Pink was joined by a very special, and adorable, guest for the start of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. Listen to today's episode below...

Pink kicked off her Summer Carnival 2023 tour in Bolton with a very special guest by her side. The singer was joined on stage by her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, for a rendition of their 2021 duet, Cover Me In Sunshine. Willow's proud dad, Carey Hart shared a clip of his daughter's performance on Instagram, calling it a "surreal moment". It went down a storm in Bolton Stadium too as Willow was excitedly cheered on by the crowd before giving her tearful mum a hug as she left the stage.

© Kevin Mazur Pink was joined on stage in Bolton by her daughter, Willow

Shawn Mendes has caused controversy with his latest track, What The Hell Are We Dying For? after he used a photo of New York City engulfed in clouds of smoke from the Canadian wildfires as artwork for the single. The photo has since gone viral, with many fans calling the decision "ignorant" and "silly". Shawn, however – who is donating proceeds from the song to the Canadian Red Cross – revealed that he wrote the song just 24 hours prior to its release because he felt it was important for him to share it "in real time".

Elon Musk is facing the wrath of Taylor Swift fans after he compared her to "Napoleon Dynamite in drag". In a since-deleted post, the Twitter CEO shared a photo of the Bad Blood singer next to a picture of actor Jon Heder, who starred in the 2004 comedy, sporting his trademark ginger perm. Captioning the image, Elon claimed he was a Swiftie before making the comparison which has angered many of Taylor's fans, who retaliated by calling him "bitter" and an "attention seeker."

Shawn Mendes has been criticised for using this photo as his single artwork

Rebel Wilson is taking her career to the next level after signing a deal with Warner Music. The Pitch Perfect actress is launching her own record label she has called Rebellionaire, and will release soundtracks for musicals sent through her scholarship program, the Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, which she developed in 2019 at Sydney's Australian Theatre for Young People. Rebellionaire's first release is slated to be the soundtrack for her upcoming directorial debut, The Deb, a musical set in Australia.

And Robbie Williams has revealed that his hit 1997 song Angels is actually about angels, specifically the Archangels Michael and Gabriel. Speaking on the 'Weaponized' YouTube page, Robbie said that for years people have believed he has been singing about his mum, but the track was inspired by his own belief in the celestial beings, saying he "loves" the idea of them and that it is not lost on him that "the most powerful song" he's ever had is "about an angelic force".

