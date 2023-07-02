Al Roker mourns death of former NBC colleague with emotional message

Al Roker joined the NBC News family in mourning on Sunday when he learned of the passing of WNBC meteorologist Dr. Frank Field.

The renowned TV meteorologist passed away Saturday July 1 at the age of 100, which was announced by WNBC New York.

Al, 68, a beloved NBC meteorologist himself, took to social media to pay tribute to the late Dr. Field and share some of their experiences.

© Getty Images Al paid tribute to the late meteorologist Dr. Frank Field

Alongside a photo of his, he wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Field family who lost their legendary dad, Dr. Frank Field. He was at WNBC when I started doing weekend weather, teaching me the ropes and the lay of the land."

Al added a nod to another beloved NBC figure, Today Show meteorologist and noted American comedian Willard Scott, who passed away in 2021. He continued: "Gone at 100, I hope he and Willard are sharing a weather map, a laugh and some bourbon."

Fans joined in to add to the tribute, leaving comments along the lines of: "Aww, RIP Dr Field. Years ago he was always on our [TV]," and: "Aww… may he R.I.P. and where there are always sunny days," as well as: "I remember you both on the NY NBC news. May Dr Frank Field's memory always be a blessing."

© Getty Images Al also included a nod to the late Willard Scott, who he succeeded on "Today"

Dr. Field is survived by his two grown children, Storm and Allison Field, both of whom are also meteorologists. His wife, Joan Kaplan Field, passed away earlier this year.

The centenarian was renowned for his broadcast segments that popularized the dissemination of health and science reports alongside the weather.

© Getty Images Dr. Field was renowned for his scientific forecasts for WNBC and more

He began his career most prominently with WRCA-TV in 1958, which became WNBC-NY. Al moved to WNBC in 1983, and the following year, Dr. Field moved to the rival WCBS-TV, where he remained for another 11 years.

After a two year stint at the WNYW-TV station, he retired from television weather broadcasting, although maintained a prominent legacy thanks to being responsible for publicizing the heimlich maneuver and occasional appearances on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, even analyzing space missions during his forecasts and reporting on conditions surrounding voyages.

© Getty Images Al started his own broadcast career with WKYC, and met Dr. Field when he switched to WNBC in 1983

Al began his stint with NBC on TV with the Cleveland station WKYC back in 1978, which was then an NBC owned-and-operated network.

After five years with them, he eventually earned a promotion to WNBC-TV, which brought him back to his hometown of New York City, where he has remained to this day. Check out a glimpse of Al's beginnings in the video below.

He made regular appearances on Today and other NBC weather and news segments throughout the late '80s and early '90s, eventually becoming the Today Show's regular weekday weather forecaster in 1996 after Scott announced his semi-retirement.