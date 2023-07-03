Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper has returned to the hospital just days after she was awarded an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Writing on Instagram on Sunday, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a photo of her standing in front of the Prince of Wales at the ceremony with Derek seen in the background. Kate informed her followers of a health update in a lengthy caption.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares Prince William's kind words at MBE ceremony

The broadcaster wrote in part: "Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle. I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience."

Kate continued: "Tomorrow Derek is back in hospital and of course the daily struggles go on - but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured and can't thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.

© Getty Kate was joined by Derek and her parents at the MBE ceremony on Wednesday

"I have so many thanks to give but I must make sure I thank @lisaredmanltd for the loan of my 'fit for a king dress' and @missbsmillinery for its matching hat.!! Love to you all and happy Sunday."

Derek is still suffering with his health after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020. He initially spent 13 months in hospital and requires round-the-clock care.

© Alamy Kate was awarded the MBE by the Prince of Wales

Following the ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Kate appeared on Good Morning Britain when she shared more details about her very special royal visit. Speaking to her colleague and good friend Ben Shephard, she said: "Derek burst into tears. The Prince of Wales said, 'How's Derek?', and I said, 'Well he's here'.

"So we turned around, and then obviously saw Derek who was very tearful and then spoke about Jake [Derek's carer] and gave Jake a wave as well."

© Rex Kate Garraway has been sharing health updates on Derek

Kate then shared that Prince William was keen to go over and greet Derek, but protocol prevented this. "He [Prince William] said he wanted to go over but he's not allowed to leave the rug, there's a very fancy red and gold carpet that he stands on.

"The whole event is very special, the Prince of Wales handles it beautifully. You're in with incredible people, who you hear the stories of. It's also lovely for my mum and dad, and for Derek to be here with the children. I didn't think it would be but you do feel very emotional - in a good way."

© Alamy Prince William with Kate Garraway

After sharing the update on Instagram, Kate's comment section was flooded with well wishes from her followers. One person wrote: "The smile of joy and pride on Derek's face was just… I've no words… maybe magical, I don't know, but it was joyous for him to be there, fully there, and watch this incredible moment for you… which was/is deserved as much as anyone else there on Wednesday."

Another said: "Congratulations Kate, the whole nation loved this moment-a happy time. Sending love and strength to you all," as a third added: "So well deserved and so lovely that Derek and your mum and dad were with you as well as Derek's carer, being a carer I know how special that must have been for him."