Sharon Osbourne celebrates baby granddaughter Maple’s birthday amid husband Ozzy’s health struggles

Sharon Osbourne has wished her little granddaughter Maple a very happy first birthday with an adorable snap revealing insight into the baby girl’s lavish celebrations!

Sharing a photo of her son, Jack, holding his daughter, who turned one on Sunday, the mum-of-three wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET MAPLE! I can’t believe it’s been one year already. You’ve snuck inside all our hearts so deeply, you’re a treasure! ~ Nana." Fans were quick to comment, with one adding: "Always love this, how they can live inside your heart!" Another person wrote: "Soooo cute… Happy Birthday Maple," while a third added: "Maple! What a great name!"

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne opens up about fainting episode

The birthday celebrations for the youngster looked seriously lavish, with Jack and Maple posing in front of an orange and green balloon arch with a sign reading 'Maple’s 1st Birthday'. Wondertent Parties, who create party experiences, also shared a video of the birthday party set-up, which included a fabulous silver ball pit and soft play for the children to enjoy.

Maple is one of Sharon’s five grandchildren, with Jack being a father to three children, Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, from his first marriage to Lisa Stelly, who divorced in 2019, and this being his first with current fiancé Aree Gearhart. Her daughter Kelly also welcomed a daughter, Sydney, at the end of 2022.

Jack Osbourne with his baby daughter Maple

Sharon’s sweet post comes hours before her husband Ozzy announced that he had to pull out of performing at Power Trip due to health issues. The singer, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, shared a post on Instagram which read: "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

Sharon shared the adorable snap on Instagram

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-[expletive]. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

© Getty Kelly also has a daughter, Sydney

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy."

© Photo: Getty Images Ozzy was forced to pull out of the performance

He was met with plenty of support following his statement, with one person writing: "No need to apologize sir, you’ve provided many years of entertainment. Take care of yourself," while another person added: "Health above all else, Ozz. Take all the time you need, we understand. And if retirement is in your plans, no one will complain. You've been putting your heart and soul into it for over 50 years."