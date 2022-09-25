Sharon Osbourne teases new show detailing controversial The Talk departure The Osbournes star is not holding back

Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was finally ready to tell her side of the story concerning her controversial departure from CBS' The Talk.

After she left the show following her comments defending friend Piers Morgan, her journey will be chronicled in the new show, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne speaks candidly about being fired from The Talk

The star shared a peek from the official trailer for the show, which finally drops on Monday 26 September, featuring a barrage of newsclips detailing the star's exit from the show.

All Sharon does in the video is calmly emerge from the shadows and stare out the window in silhouetted form as the audio clips continue detailing the controversy.

"My side of the story Monday," Sharon simply captioned her post, and her many fans immediately began expressing their excitement for the revelatory series.

"This is gonna be SO good!!" one said, with another adding: "Can't wait!!! I love you Sharon!" and a third writing: "You deserve to tell your side of everything."

The star shared the trailer for her upcoming show Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back

When speaking with Good Morning America earlier in the month about the show, Sharon explained what she'd learned from the experience.

"An education. And no regrets. No more saying sorry, cause I'm not. Because I didn't do anything wrong except ask questions," the reality TV star said.

"The four-part program will feature a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne's personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS's The Talk," the press statement read at the time of announcement.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman commented: "We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story.

Sharon has since joined the UK version of The Talk

"From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."

