All we know about the new Top Chef host Kristen Kish

Bravo's culinary competition series Top Chef has welcomed a new host to its seasoned lineup — Kristen Kish, a former champion. This announcement follows the departure of Padma Lakshmi, who had held the post for an impressive 20 seasons.

"I started my journey with Top Chef first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as a host. I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kristen, 39, expressed in a press release on Tuesday.

"I'm thrilled to sit alongside Gail [Simmons] and Tom [Colicchio] as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

Born in South Korea and adopted by a family in Michigan when she was just four months old, Kristen's path to culinary stardom was not straightforward. Before she discovered her culinary passion, Kristen initially pursued a career in modeling as a teenager. But it was the alluring world of gastronomy that truly captured her heart.

Fueled by her newfound passion, Kristen enrolled in Chicago's renowned Le Cordon Bleu, where she earned her Associate's degree in culinary arts. This was just the beginning of her fruitful career, which saw her become an instructor at Stir, a culinary demonstration kitchen in Boston.

Her remarkable talent didn't go unnoticed, leading to her promotion to chef de cuisine by Stir’s owner, Barbara Lynch.

In 2012, Kristen's culinary journey took an exciting turn when she auditioned for the Bravo competition series, alongside former classmate Stephanie Cmar. Her signature soup dish in the qualifying round secured her a coveted spot on season 10 of Top Chef.

Despite facing an initial setback when she was eliminated in the 11th episode, Kristen's determination led her back into the competition after securing five consecutive victories in the Last Chance Kitchen. This triumphant comeback resulted in her winning the series, making her the second female winner in Top Chef's history.

Kristen is married to wife Bianca

Post her Top Chef victory, Kristen's culinary career soared. She hosted several other food-related shows, including Travel Channel’s 36 Hours, TruTV’s Fast Foodies, Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and National Geographic’s Restaurants at the End of the World.

Adding to her personal milestones, in 2014, Kristen publicly announced that she is a lesbian. In September 2019, she delighted fans with the announcement of her engagement to Bianca Dusic, who serves as the VP of Food & Beverage for Standard Hotels. The couple shared their vows in April 2021.