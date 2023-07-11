Issa Rae reveals the 'terrifying' Barbie scene that left her in tears after filming

Barbie isn't just a mood, it's a whole lifestyle! And for Issa Rae aka President Barbie, it was a hard lifestyle to maintain, as she revealed in a new interview with E! News.

The actress, 38, spoke to the publication about filming Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie extravaganza, including some of the dynamic dance sequences which have already been seen in the various teaser trailers.

"When I read that there were dance numbers in the script, I was like, 'Oh, this doesn't have anything to do with me,' and then my first day on set was the dance sequence," she said during her joint interview with co-stars Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera, who play "Weird Barbie" and "Allan."

"And I had to learn it the day before. So, you're getting the best cuts," she joked, citing the hard work that went into filming the scene from a party hosted by the lead Barbie, played by Margot Robbie.

Issa joked: "It was terrifying, it was the worst day of my life. But I'm glad that it worked out," and while her co-stars cheered her on, she simply responded: "Thank you. I cried afterwards."

© Getty Images Issa revealed that filming the dance sequence in the upcoming "Barbie" was initially proving difficult

Greta also told the outlet about filming dance scenes with the Insecure creator, and praised her for stepping up the plate and delivering a performance that was "amazing."

"Because of scheduling, we had been rehearsing the dance for a long time," the new mom-of-two said. "But I was like, 'Well, President Barbie needs a solo,' and she was like, 'Okay, when am I going to learn it?' And I was like, 'Right now!'"

© Getty Images Her co-stars supported her through it

"And she did, she did it great and she's such a good dancer," she continued. "Honestly I felt enthusiastic and I wanted to have President Barbie have a solo. That's it. She crushed it."

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Issa spoke of the moment she got the call for Barbie from the Little Women director and her initial apprehension.

© Getty Images Director Greta Gerwig praised Issa for championing through the scenes

"Basically, Greta said, very sweetly, 'I would love for you to be my president.' I was like, 'Awww, that's so sweet! And also just wrong. Obviously I would not be a good president," she said before taking the role.

The extended press tour in support of the movie has been a challenging one for the actress and writer, though, and it all boils down to the color pink.

© Getty Images The Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer is already creating buzz for its extravagant teasers and aesthetic

"I hate the color pink," she told the outlet, days before making her appearance at the Barbie Los Angeles premiere this past Sunday in a hot pink velvet gown.

"I've never thought that I looked good in pink… So this press tour has been…" she jokingly bemoaned. "But I've been taking one for the team!"

© Getty Images Issa was dressed in head-to-toe hot pink at the "Barbie" premiere in LA this Sunday

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring an ensemble cast led by Margot, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, releases in theaters on July 21.