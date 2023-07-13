The Daily Lowdown: Zayn Malik opens up about real reason behind One Direction split

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Zayn Malik revealing some of the reasons behind One Direction splitting, and the Barbie premiere taking London by storm.

Not only that, but Haim are celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their debut album and the 2023 Emmy nominations are in.

Listen to today's episode below...

Zayn has opened up about the reason behind the One Direction split. The singer, who has not given an interview in six years, appeared on an episode of the Call Me Daddy podcast this week when he shared that the boys in the band were "getting sick of each other" by the time Zayn had walked away from the band. The Pillow Talk star also added that the boys were beginning to think about their individual careers and were signing various contracts, which prompted Zayn to be the first one to walk away. The group then eventually parted ways and have all gone on to forge solo careers. Meanwhile, Zayn is gearing up for a comeback with a sound that he's described as "totally different" to before.

© Getty Images Recording artist Zayn Malik attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City

London turned pink on Wednesday when the UK premiere of Barbie hit Leicester Square. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and other big names from the cast all appeared on the pink carpet to celebrate to film's opening. Lead actress Margot told the BBC what her younger self would think of her playing the iconic doll, take a listen: [audio at the beginning]. Meanwhile, other big names who appeared were Dua Lipa and Sam Smith who both appear on the glittering soundtrack which will be released with the film on the 21 July.

© Anadolu Agency Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie in London

Haim are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their debut album Days Are Gone and they're doing it in a way that fans will love. The indie trio, made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana, will re-release the record to fans to mark the milestone on vinyl and CD on September 29. The group will also perform the album front to back at a special gig on the 19 July at the Bellwhether in LA.

Disclosure have surprised fans by revealing that their fourth album will be dropping very soon. Announcing the news online, the dance duo shared that the new record will be titled Alchemy and will be shared with fans on Friday. The album won't feature any special guests, despite Disclosure working with huge acts in the past like Sam Smith and Lorde, but the artists said the album is a celebration of them feeling liberated, since Alchemy will be the first drop of Disclosures they have released via their independent label since departing Capitol Records. Alchemy will be out on Friday 14 July.

© Home Box Office Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong have both received Emmy nominations

And the 2023 Emmy nominations have been announced and Succession leads the way with a whopping 27 nods. The HBO drama, which came to a conclusion earlier this year, bagged multiple nominations in major categories such as leading actor for Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, lead actress for Sarah Snook, and Outstanding Drama Series. Meawhile, other big shows of the year such as the second outing of The White Lotus and series three of Ted Lasso did well, with both shows securing 20 nominations. Other titles hoping to win big include The Last of Us, The Bear, Barry and Beef. The ceremony will take place on 19 September in Los Angeles