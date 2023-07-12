Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Britney Spears confirming her tell-all memoir will be released later in the year, and Zayn Malik making a rare comment about fatherhood in his first interview in six years.

Not only that, but Aretha Franklin's will has been ruled as valid in a victory for her family and the Wonka trailer goes viral thanks to Hugh Grant's cameo…

Listen to today's episode below...

Britney Spears has officially confirmed her tell-all memoir will be released later this year. The book, which is titled The Woman In Me, was announced on the Baby One More Time singer's Instagram as she asked her fans if they were ready for "her story" on "her terms". The publisher states that the memoir is set to be a brave and astonishingly moving account of the global superstar's rise to fame, motherhood, and finding freedom in light of the singer's battle to end her 13-year-long conservatorship, which came to an end in November 2021. The Woman in Me will be released on October 24.

© Getty Britney Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA), at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29 2017

Aretha Franklin's handwritten will which was found in her sofa several months after the late singer passed has been ruled as valid by a court in Michigan. The Queen of Soul, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, was thought to have passed without leaving a will for her multi-million dollar estate but documents that were later found in her home were discovered but not legally binding. Now, her family has won a victory after a judge and jury found the papers to be legitimate, meaning the Respect singer's assets can be divided equally between her four sons Clarence, Kecalf, Edward Franklin, and Ted White Jr. According to the BBC, Aretha's sons told reporters outside the courthouse they were very happy that their mother's wishes had been adhered to.

What do the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion all have in common? Well, the huge acts are set to headline this year's Global Citizen Festival in just a couple of months' time. The massive event, which is taking place in New York City, will see the artists take to the stage for the benefit concert which seeks to help end extreme poverty. Other big names set to appear include Conan Grey and Stray Kids at the even held in Central Park on 23 September. Details on how to stream the event will be shared in due course.

© Getty Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Zayn Malik has made a rare comment about fatherhood in his first interview in six years. The former One Direction star, who has been under the radar from the music scene in recent years, has made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which is out on Wednesday, in which he discusses life as a dad to two-year-old daughter Khai, who he shares with model and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Zayn sweetly said that his little one had brought colour into his life before admitting that he's now known for mostly telling dad jokes. Meanwhile, the singer is thought to be gearing up for a big comeback after teasing fans on Instagram with snippets of new sound.

© Warner Bros Hugh Grant stars as an Oompa-Loompa

And the official trailer for Wonka starring Timothee Chalamet has dropped but all eyes seem to be on Hugh Grant's hilarious cameo as an Oompa Loompa. The Notting Hill star can be seen as a miniature creature at the end of the trailer performing one of the iconic song's from the film. Meanwhile, fans are loving the look of the film which is a prequel to the original movie telling the origin story of Willy Wonka before he founded his Chocolate Factory. Other big names are set to star in the film like Rowan Atkinson, Paterson Joseph, Olivia Colman and more. Wonka will be released later this year.