The Daily Lowdown: Lana Del Rey addresses controversial Glastonbury set for first time

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Lana Del Rey breaking her silence about her controversial Glastonbury gig, and Beyonce heading back to home turf as she kicks off the Renaissance World Tour in North America.

Not only that, but The 1975 announce they are replacing Lewis Capaldi at Reading and Leeds Festival, and Elton John has an emotional farewell in Sweden.

Listen to today's episode below...

Lana Del Rey has opened up about her controversial Glastonbury set for the first time. The video games singer was performing in London recently as part of the BST festival at Hyde Park when she performed the track Candy Necklace, before telling the crowd this was the point where she was cut off at Glasto, adding 'sorry about that' to her fans. She then referenced the moment again later on in the set before singing her final song, telling the crowd 'It's worth it even if you get cut off'. Lana came under fire when she performed at the festival on worthy farm last month when she arrived late on stage before being cut off at the end due to the strict curfew.

© Getty Lana del Rey played BST Hyde Park recently

After a hugely successful run in Europe, Beyonce has kicked off her Renaissance tour in North America. The Crazy in Love hitmaker took to the stage in Toronto, Canada recently when she performed with brand new costumes to a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Centre. The star performed two gigs in Canada and is now gearing up to return to the United States for a show in Philadelphia later this week, before heading to cities such as Chicago, Detroit, and her hometown Houston. Excitement is also building for Beyonce to drop 'act ii' of her Renaissance trilogy, with fans hoping for album visuals or even more music, we can't wait to hear more.

© Getty Beyonce Renaissance World Tour

Speaking of tours, fresh off the back of his monumental headline set at Glastonbury, Elton John has brought his Farewell Yellowbrick Road tour to a close. The legendary musician performed his final ever tour date at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, almost 52 years ago to the day since his first ever show in Sweden. Elton was visibly emotional as he told the crowd that it's been his lifeblood to play for his fans, promising to keep them in his head, heart, and soul forever. Elton has been touring his Yellowbrick Road shows since 2018 and while he assured he will not tour again, he has teased that he could return to the stage for one-off shows or special appearances.

Nicki Minaj has admitted that she wasn't initially a fan of the Barbie soundtrack before she agreed to record a song for it. The rapper, who features on the soundtrack along with other big names such as Lizzo and Dua Lipa, candidly revealed at the LA premiere of the movie that she 'didn't love' a couple of the other songs, but was convinced to record her song, Barbie World, as soon as she heard it. The new song features a sample of Aqua's famous tune Barbie Girl and will appear in the movie which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Barbie is released everywhere on 21 July.

Matty and The 1975 will play Reading this year

And The 1975 have told their fans that they will be filling in for Lewis Capaldi at the upcoming Reading and Leeds festival. The band, fronted by Matty Healy, told the crowd at TRNSMT festival recently that they will be performing in Reading on the Saturday and Leeds on the Sunday to replace Lewis after the Someone You Loved hitmaker announced he was taking a break from performing. Matty also said that the indie band will use the moment to mark the ten-year anniversary of their debut self-titled album and that they'd perform the record in its entirety at the festivals.