The Daily Lowdown: Hollywood on hold as strike action begins

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Hollywood being on hold after strike action begins which leads to the cast of Oppenheimer staging a walkout at the London premiere.

Not only that, but Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed and Jay Z launches his own exhibition.

Listen to today's episode below...

Hollywood is officially on hold after the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television Arts unions began their strike action this week. After deliberations in Los Angeles, the unions commenced action after being disappointed that their demands for fair pay and labour were not met by industry executives and bosses. This had an immediate effect on the ground including at the Oppenheimer premiere in London when lead actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr, all staged a walkout and left the event early in solidarity. But before the stars left the black carpet, HELLO! had the chance to catch up with cast member Sir Kenneth Branagh who told us how special it was to be a part of Christopher Nolan's huge upcoming blockbuster. Oppenheimer will be released on 21 July.

© Getty Images Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed, six months after her passing. According to the LA medical examiner's office, the daughter of the late King of Rock n Roll and Priscilla Presley died due to complications as a result of a small bowel obstruction. The examiner stated that obstructions generally can lead to a cut of blood supply to the intestine which can be fatal. The report also stated that Lisa had made complaints of abdominal pain in the months leading up to her death. At the time, it was reported that the actress had died from cardiac arrest when she passed in a Los Angeles hospital in January, she was 54 years old.

© Getty Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough

Jay Z has reason to celebrate because the star has launched his own temporary exhibition in New York. The Dirt Off Your Shoulder rapper launched The Book of Hov which fans can visit to see thousands of archive objects, such as original recording masters, never-been-seen images, and stage wear, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay's professional career. The multiple Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Shawn Carter, attended the event's opening at the Brooklyn Public Library this week to celebrate alongside wife Beyonce, who recently began the US leg of her huge Renaissance tour, and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

© Getty Jay Z with daughter Blue Ivy

Dolly Parton is not going anywhere. The iconic singer has said recently, with her classic wit, that she would rather "drop dead on stage mid-song", than retire. Dolly explained to Ken Bruce on his Greatest Hits radio show, that she would never dream of giving up music because of her age, and would instead rather spend her final days on the stage. Meanwhile, the Jolene singer is due to release a rock album later this year. Titled Rockstar, the record will feature a range of covers of songs by the likes of Prince, Rolling Stones, Led Zepplin, and more.

And Rita Ora has released a brand new album – her first in five years. The Hot Right Now singer has dropped You and I which she describes as the chapters of her love journey. Rita, who is married to Hollywood director Taika Waititi, said in a statement that You and I represent not just the man she loves but her family, her mum, friends, and her fans, adding that the album has been like the diary of her life for the past two and half years. The album features tracks such as Girl in the Mirror, That Girl and Shape of Me and it's available to stream now.