The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift has just made history - get the details

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift who has made history as the first female artist to have four albums chart in the Billboard top ten at the same time. According to Billboard the only other artist who has accomplished this was Prince in 2016 when he had five albums chart shortly after his death. Taylor's major record comes soon after she released her version of Speak Now earlier this month, a re-recording of the 2010 album. And the records don't stop there because thanks to Speak Now's re-release it's earned Taylor her twelfth number-one album, meaning she now holds the title for most number-one albums by a female artist, surpassing Barbara Streisand's record of 11 in the process.

Ed Sheeran had a big surprise for his fans in Detroit recently when he brought out rap legend and Detroit native Eminem for a rendition of his huge song, Lose Yourself. Ed, who's currently embarking on his Subtract world tour, hit the stage at the Ford Field stadium in Michigan and told the crowd that he was going to attempt a cover of Slim Shady's track before Em himself appeared joining in much to fans' surprise. The duo, who have collaborated a number of times in the past, then also perform Slim's track, Stan. We can't think of a more iconic duo.

Billie Eilish has spoken out and criticized the recent trend of concertgoers throwing items on stage at music artists. The Bad Guys hitmaker, who admitted she's had objects thrown at her multiple times in her career, urged fans to stop, calling it "dangerous". The Grammy and Oscar-winner explained to the Hollywood Reporter that she's aware fans do it often out of love but that it's infuriating for the artist whose performing on stage. Billie's warning to fans comes soon after singer Bebe Rexha required stitches after a mobile device was thrown at her in New York, and the singer Pink was thrown food items at her recent performance at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

Tributes have been pouring in for singer, actress, and fashion star Jane Birkin who has died aged 76. The English-French star was perhaps best known for inspiring the Hermes Birkin Bag which has been adored by celebrities and fashion lovers since 1984 and for appearing in movies such as Blow-Up. She was also known for the song Je T'aime which was recorded in 1968. Many famous faces have paid tribute to Jane including French President Emmanuel Macron, the Hermes fashion house, and the actress Hayley Atwell who all labeled Jane an icon.

And it was a star-studded affair in SW19 for the Men's Final at Wimbledon over the weekend which saw 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz beat former world no1 Novak Djokovic for the grand slam title. Plenty of names from the world of Hollywood and music took their seats in Centre Court including Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey – who are on a break from filming Wicked – and Andrew Garfield and Idris Elba. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Jonas sat in the royal box, rubbing shoulders with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who took their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte along to the final day of the tournament. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets and described the victory as a dream come true. In the women's final, it was Marketa Vondrousova who reigned champion over Ons Jabeur.