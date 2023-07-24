Eric Christian Olsen has opened up about a difficult period his family has faced. The former NCIS: LA actor, who played Marty Deeks on the procedural show before it ended in May, took to social media to share that his family had been suffering a bout of COVID-19 recently with unpleasant symptoms.

Posting on Instagram, the TV star could be seen on a yoga mat performing a cobra position, while his youngest child, daughter Winter, was sitting on his back. "Day one of Covid. It declined raaapidly from here," he began.

"Spent the next two days on the floor. Like tried to watch Puss in Boots and couldn't comprehend the plot. Winter was seeing floating people in the ceiling. Wyatt was puking like an Ensign during fleet week."

Eric then took the opportunity to compliment his wife, Sarah, in the post, as he continued: "Somehow @swrightolsen still looks like a supermodel while her bones melt. We all Dodged it for three years but when it came for us, it came with zero respect for our delusions of grandeur. #celebratelife."

The candid post prompted an outpouring of love and well-wishes from his dedicated fan base and followers. One person wrote: "I'm so sorry for you and your family! I hope you get better soon."

A second added: "Sending prayers to you and your family for a speedy recovery," while a third said: "Hope you all feel better soon. Hang in there." A fourth was equally sympathetic and commented: "So very sorry for you and your family!! Prayers for quick healing!"

Shortly before the family of five was struck down with the virus, Eric took to his Instagram to share a series of heartwarming images of their recent vacation. One post was dedicated to his wife, Sarah, showing them sitting side by side while on holiday.

© Jon Kopaloff Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright have been together for nearly 20 years

Expressing his admiration for his long-time love and their recent trip, he began: "17 years together. 11 legally binding. Celebrating @swrightolsen and a life that exceeded all my wildest expectations at @aubergeresorts.

"A perfect routine of morning workouts, late breakfasts in the sun, poolside commune snuggles, swim lessons, afternoon adventures and then a second sprint down the aisle for good measure. Thanks @nikkireed for the pics of perfectly encapsulated joy, and @matteistavernauberge for the stunning canvas."

© Getty Images Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen are parents to three children

Eric, 45, and Sarah, 39, first met in 2006 while on set of the Fox sitcom, The Loop. After marrying in 2012, they went on to welcome three children together: Wyatt Oliver, nine, Esme Olivia, six, and Winter, two.

© Instagram NCIS' Eric Christian Olsen on vacation with wife Sarah Wright and daughter Winter

While Eric is known and adored for his previous role as Marty on NCIS: LA, Sarah has had her own success in acting. Her TV credits include Parks and Recreation, Marry Me, Men At Work and more. She's also acted for the big screen and has appeared in movies such as American Made, which also starred Tom Cruise, The Place of No Words and Walk of Shame.