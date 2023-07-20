Virgin River star Martin Henderson reveals health update ahead of season five premiere

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has been unwell with coronavirus for the past week and has taken to his Instagram Stories to share an update on his health.

Sharing a video that showed a delicious-looking fruit platter, including oranges and apples, sitting on his kitchen worktop, Martin wrote in the caption: "Been sick with covid for the last week and time to get strong again."

After filming himself juicing the fruit and pouring the drink into a glass of ice, Martin shared a clip that showed him sipping on the healthy juice. He penned in the caption: "So good to be back!!"

Martin's recent bout of Covid-19 comes just months ahead of the premiere of Virgin River season five.

© @martinhendersonofficial/Instagram Martin Henderson revealed that he had come down with coronavirus

While Netflix has yet to reveal an official release date for the upcoming season, Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrae, revealed in an Instagram post from May that the new episodes would arrive in the fall.

Sharing a beautiful snap of blooming roses, she wrote in the caption: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

© @martinhendersonofficial/Instagram Martin is on the mend after suffering from covid

Fans of the show have been eagerly for news on season six amid the ongoing writers' strike, which has caused production to halt on several major shows.

Martin left fans a little confused earlier this month when he accidentally shared a misleading post about series six.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of season five, Martin said that the photo was taken during filming for season six. He quickly corrected his error and edited the caption, which read: "Waiting on set finding sunbeams shooting season 5… sorry I originally wrote season 6 which was a silly mistake because we haven’t made season 6."

© Martin Henderson Martin shared a snap from behind-the-scenes of season five

His co-star Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe in the series, was quick to react to Martin's mistake and commented: "Hahahaha."

So, when will production on season six begin?

Industry insiders have predicted that the strike will come to an end in the fall. If this is true, production on the sixth series of Virgin River should be up and running towards the end of the year.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Season five will air in the fall

In the meantime, viewers can look forward to the premiere of season five in the fall.

What can fans expect from Virgin River season five?

Season five will address the plotlines and big questions posed in the fourth series, including the identity of the father of Charmaine's babies and Denny's prognosis.

Executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo told Tudum: "What you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Season five will address the identity of Charmaine's babies

The publication added that the series will also address: "Hope's recovery, Doc's diagnosis, the Paige situation, Brie and Brady's relationship".

Annette O'Toole also teased an "important" and "timely" issue that will feature in the new episodes. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last year, the actress said: "I don't think we've ever done anything like this.

© Netflix Annette O'Toole teased an "important" issue in the season five plot

"It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show. I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together."