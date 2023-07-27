Line of Duty and Vigil production team announces new drama – and it sounds seriously good

Ready for your next new drama? Channel 4 has confirmed plans for a new show, The Gathering, and it sounds seriously good.

From World Productions, who produce shows including Line of Duty, Vigil and Save Me, the new six-part drama will follow the aftermath of a violent attack on a teenage girl. The official synopsis reads: "Set on Merseyside, the drama focuses on a group of teens from disparate backgrounds, each of whom could have committed the crime, along with their parents - who give equal cause for suspicion."

In the show, newcomer Eva Morgan will play Kelly, the attack's victim who is an accomplished gymnast but at odds with her teammates. She also rolls with a group of urban free-runners, "whose reckless lifestyle and exuberant free-spirit is in conflict with the discipline and restrictions Kelly experiences in the tightly controlled world of competitive sport".

Channel 4's The Gathering has been confirmed

The synopsis continues: "The Gathering interrogates the ways in which today’s parents impose their agendas and issues upon their teenagers. It explores the balance between allowing teens their freedom, while ensuring their safety in a world where social media can create fame and notoriety overnight – and cancel it, and our children, at the flick of a thumb.

© The Other Richard Richard Coyle in The Gathering

"And asks whether it’s responsible to be overly invested in our kids, or irresponsible not to know what they’re up to?"

Speaking about the upcoming show, writer Helen Walsh said: "I’m thrilled to have a brilliant cast on board led by such established talent. Our young actors, many of whom are newcomers, have wowed us with their raw and heartfelt depictions of teenagers having to navigate adult problems in morally ambiguous worlds."

Channel 4's The Gathering is from the same production company as Vigil

So who is set to star? Little Bone Lodge star Sadie Soverall will play Jessica, while The Lazarus Project star Vinette Robinson plays Jessica's mother, Natalie. Ten Pound Poms actor Warren Brown also joins the cast as Paul, while Fantastic Beasts actor Richard Coyle plays the solicitor, Jules.

It will be a very busy time for the production company, as Vigil season two is also returning soon with Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie reprising their roles – but with a very different storyline. While season one was set on a submarine, season two will see Silva and Longacre uncovering the cause of multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility.

The show is a new major new six-part drama

Speaking about the new project, Suranne said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story. We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It’s quite a ride."

Rose added: "I’m delighted to team up with Suranne again and continue Amy and Kirsten’s adventures through a second series of Vigil. Tom Edge has created another gripping case for us to grapple with in a whole new setting."