Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel return to chateau after 'time away' following Channel 4 fallout

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have returned home to their chateau in France after some "time away" with their children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a stunning black-and-white photo from a recent wedding ceremony that was held at their historic abode. Alongside the snap, which was taken in the winter garden conservatory, Dick and Angel penned in the caption: "Hello!

WATCH: Angel Strawbridge looks shocked in romantic Escape to the Chateau engagement video

"We hope you are smiling and enjoying your summer. We are just back from a little time away building sandcastles and making memories, and had to share this recent wedding picture of Toli & Tim's special day!"

They added: "Firstly, thank you Toli & Tim for being so fab and thank you Johnny for capturing the wonderfulness! Have a lovely day."

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section, with many praising the beautiful picture and amazing location. One person wrote: "Breathtaking," while another added: "Stunning photo, such a beautiful room, one of my favourites."

The announcement comes following a turbulent period for the Strawbridges, who were reportedly dropped by Channel 4 earlier this year.

In May, Deadline reported that the broadcaster, which aired the family's popular programme, Escape to the Chateau, from 2016 to 2022, as well as its spin-off show, had cut ties with Dick and Angel.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge returned home to the chateau after some time away

According to the report, the decision was made after an independent investigation was launched into the couple's conduct on the series.

Deadline stated that concerns were raised by the production company behind the show, Two Rivers Media, which said it would no longer work with the stars.

Dick and Angel addressed the report in a post to Instagram, in which they said "there are two sides to every story".

© Channel 4 The couple and Channel 4 went their separate ways earlier this year

Thanking their fans for their continued support, the couple wrote: "We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

SEE: Dick Strawbridge's celebrity chef son James, 39, is his dad's double in new photo

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's doubled fortune revealed amid Channel 4 fallout

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years."

© Channel 4 The family are heading back to the UK in October for their book launch

As for their future plans, the Strawbridges are preparing to return to the UK later this year for their upcoming book launch.

Dick and Angel will host two exclusive and intimate evenings at The Bristol Hippodrome and The London Barbican in October and will be joined on stage by their children, Arthur and Dorothy.