Outlander: viewers share major complaint ahead of mid-season finale

Fans have been loving Outlander season seven, with the story following Claire and Jamie as they face the American Revolution, while their daughter Brianna and her husband Roger deal with their own slew of issues in the 20th century.

Following episode seven, fans have taken to social media to complain about the two-week break before the upcoming episode - which will also be the mid-season finale.

WATCH: Claire comes to Jamie’s aid in Outlander mid-season finale

Taking to YouTube, one fan wrote: “The episodes keep getting better!!! So sad we have to wait two weeks for episode 8 to be available. Then next year for the rest. I’m so pumped and now have all this waiting.”

Another fan pointed out that there would also be a very long break until the show’s return for the remainder of season eight, which won’t be back until 2024. They wrote: “Can someone please explain to me how showing 8 episodes a year from now is still the same season?

© Robert Wilson Jamie says goodbye to Claire in Outlander season 7

“How can you realistically say it’s the same season when it’s so far apart? Are they not concerned with people losing interest with such a long break? I know 7A will be a cliffhanger but so are lots of season finales.. Does anyone know the reasoning for not just saying it’s 2 seasons? The whole thing confuses me.”

Another person replied: “I’m with you. They promised us a 16-episode season 7 to make up for season 6 having to be short, but the break is going to be a lot longer than season 1. It feels like two short seasons that we are pretending are a single season for some reason. I can accept it. I love Outlander and this season is amazing! But this is not a long season.”

Despite the breaks between episodes, fans have been full of praise for season seven so far, with the latest episode following disaster after Jemmy is kidnapped and taken through the stones, while Jamie and William fought on opposite sides of the battlefield, with the former being left unconscious following the fight.

Posting about the episode, one person wrote: “I honestly found the war, William, and Claire and Jamie scenes boring in book 7 but I love it on the show. Well done everyone. Again… I love William… Claire finding Jamie is gonna be such a crazy scene.

“I was always so hooked on the Lallybroch 1980s time… they didn’t have much Bree Roger time in the books but they do in the show, a lot.”