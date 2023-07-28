Today's 3rd Hour saw a shake up on Friday morning when Al Roker and Craig Melvin welcomed a new guest host to the anchoring team. Peloton instructor and recently appointed Today contributor Ally Love joined the veteran daytime TV stars for her first time hosting a whole hour of the show on July 28.

"What a morning you've picked to start off here Ally," Al told his new co-host happily. This comment came as the group started off the show by continuing to host the Citi Concert series with Reneé Rappa which began during the second hour of the show.

WATCH: Ally preparing before heading out to the Today studio on Friday

Ally, 37, took to hosting like a pro, and immediately brought smiles to the faces of her co-hosts and their guests as she asked the 23-year-old Broadway star all about her fans and music. The Florida-born guest host asked Reneé about what it was like hearing fans sing the emotional lyrics of her songs back to her at concerts, and got a sweet and candid response back from the Everything to Everyone album star.

© Getty Images Ally has appeared on the show many times since she became a contributor, but this Friday was her first time hosting

"I've tended to bleed out [emotionally] my whole life, and just [have been] very like, open, and feelings on the surface. So it's actually nice and feels very cathartic," Reneé said.

The fact that Ally's questions led to such good answers shouldn't come as a surprise. Although she's a third hour newbie, she has experience as a successful live host for various other events including in-arena Brooklyn Nets games. Alongside her obvious Peloton experience, she also has hosted TV before, including Netflix's Dance 100 reality show.

© Getty Images Renee Rapp performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 28, 2023 in New York City

Another thing which was evident from Ally's appearance on the show on Friday was her fabulous fashion sense, as she embraced Barbiecore with a confident bright pink shirt and grape pair of flared pants. In the past the New York-based talent was a model for Victoria's Secret, Self magazine and more, making her great sense of style also unsurprising.

Ally joined Today as an on-air contributor in May. Libby Leist, the Executive Vice President of Today said: "We are thrilled to welcome Ally to the TODAY family. As we rapidly expand our Start TODAY wellness community, Ally embodies why we are so passionate about this space. Her enthusiasm is inspiring, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences."

© Getty Images Ally has so far been loving her time on Today

As well as being a Peloton instructor, Ally also shares fitness and wellness tips via her Love Squad website, of which she is both the founder and CEO. Demonstrating her enthusiasm for the topic during the TV show's announcement of her joining the team in May, the young star said: " I look forward to sharing small attainable changes we can all make to create a huge impact in our day-to-day lives when it comes to wellness and taking care of ourselves and others.

© Getty Craig and Al told Ally she had been a joy to have join the team on Friday

Her joining the third hour team on Friday suggests the team at Today have been very happy with her contributions to the show so far. And despite the fact that Ally's earlier social media post (which can be seen in the video above) suggested she was nervous about guest hosting, the whole event was a success.