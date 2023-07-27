The NBC star is married to Mike Feldman and the couple share two young children

Savannah Guthrie is a doting wife and mom to her two young children and loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

The Today star had quite the journey getting to the place she is at now, where she couldn't be happier.

However, Savannah previously revealed that she actually broke up with her husband, Michael Feldman, just before they got engaged!

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Savannah Guthrie's family life

During an episode of Today in October 2018, Savannah made the surprise confession while talking to her co-star Al Roker.

Discussing the moment that Savannah and Michael got engaged in 2013, the NBC star said: "We did break up on the day that we got engaged."

© Photo: Getty Images Savannah Guthrie and her husband separated and got engaged on the same day!

The pair had been on vacation in Turks and Caicos, and said that she "broke up with him in the morning and got engaged in the afternoon."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie showcases bold new look on Today - and fans have strong opinion

MORE: Savannah Guthrie replaced on Today by co-star after 'harrowing' time off

While Savannah has kept the reason behind the temporary split out of the spotlight, she is more than happy with the decision not to go ahead with it.

"That's a quick comeback," Al teased, to which she replied: "It really was." Savannah and Michael went on to get married a year later in 2014, and it was on that very day that they discovered that they were expected their first child, daughter Vale, now eight.

© Photo: Getty Images Savannah and Michael Feldman got married in 2014

The NBC star previously told People that "when we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's age-defying appearance will get you talking

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's departure from Today leaves fans concerned for Hoda Kotb

The couple went on to welcome son Charles, now six, via IVF, and Savannah has been incredibly open about their journey. What's more, as a result of having children later in life, Savannah is able to really enjoy her children.

Savannah Guthrie's husband and children Vale and Charles

"I think there's a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen. "Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids. ... We feel so lucky to have each other."

MORE: Inside Savannah Guthrie's incredible home in Manhattan

MORE: Savannah Guthrie wows in stylish swimsuit photo with a twist during evening by the pool



During the school summer holidays, Savannah - like all working parents - is busy balancing childcare and making memories with her young children, while co-hosting one of America's busiest morning shows.

© Getty Savannah with her son Charley

She has been enjoying lots of trips during her time off from work too, including a recent visit to London, where she enjoyed going to the annual British Summer Time concert held at Hyde Park. The star was lucky enough to attend the British Summer Time concert in Hyde Park, where she watched Bruce Springsteen on stage, while accompanied by none other than Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi.

The news anchor shared the photo - that was a re-post from Roger - on Instagram, and was soon met with a mass of responses. Her co-anchor Hoda Kotb was the first to reply, writing: "Whaaaat??!!"

© Photo: Instagram Savannah loves nothing more than being a mom

Other comments included: "What?! I'd blow this up and frame it, lucky you, so cute!" and "Wowza! That's not an everyday occurance," as well as "You look like you are in heaven!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.