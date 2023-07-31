Will Meghan Markle return to Suits after revival rumours?

Despite concluding in 2019, Suits has found a new lease of life on streaming platforms, and even recently made records in late June as one of the most streaming shows with 3.1 billion minutes viewed.

The show, which is available on both Netflix and Peacock in the US, and with all nine seasons available on Netflix in the UK, achieved the Nielsen streaming chart record for watches from the week of 29 June - sparking reports that the show could be making a revival.

WATCH: Meghan Markle looks at Rachel Zane's wedding dress

Speaking to TVLine about the idea of bringing the cast back together for more episodes, the show’s executive producer Gene Klein discussed Suits’ sudden surge of popularity and its future. He said: "I’ve mentioned to [producer Aaron Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point.

© Getty Suits is hugely popular

"But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of."

The executive producer, who has also worked on The Recruit and Impulse, also alluded to the difficulty to inviting Meghan Markle back to the show, saying: "I would assume that’s just not possible."

© Getty Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross on Suits

Meghan portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane on the hit show from 2011 to 2018, leaving the drama in season seven after becoming engaged to Prince Harry. During their engagement interview, Meghan spoke about leaving the show, explaining: "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

© Getty Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits

The Duchess of Sussex has since reflected on her Hollywood career, telling Variety: "We didn’t have a name for it at that time. There were just certain things that were accepted. If there was any discomfort, you just dealt with it. It forced a lot of women to live with this idea of staying silent, not being disruptive, not giving voice to the things that might create concern or discomfort."

She added: "For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up. All of season one on Suits, I was convinced I was going to get recast. All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, ‘Why are you so worried about this?’"

© Getty Suits ended in 2019 after nine successful seasons

Since retiring from acting, Meghan has narrated Disneynature’s documentary Elephant, and had an animated Netflix series in the works that has since been canceled. The mom-of-two also presented a podcast titled Archetypes, which she spoke about stereotypes of women alongside celebrities, historians and experts.